Chris Brown, Lil Baby Preview Summer Single “Got One”

Chris Brown and Little baby announced their new single “Got One”. The rapper and R&B artists took to their Instagram Stories to drop a snippet of the song as they gear up for a nationwide tour.

Chris Breezy alludes to some of Lil Baby’s verses, “I have a few issues but it’s okay because she takes care of them, sometimes she comes over for the night but she doesn’t live with them.”

Meanwhile, Lil Baby teased some of Breezy’s verses; “Promise your body I’ll stay up, put your panties on there.”

The announcement comes just months after Chris Brown announced his summer tour with Lil Baby in April.

On May 12, Brown posted an animated message on IG of him and Lil Baby sitting side by side on thrones using the caption “One Of Them Ones,” referencing the tour.

Fans flooded the Virginia native’s comments section with excitement and anticipation. Some announced that they had already booked their tickets for the tour. It will be the first national race for Brown since the pandemic and the newly exonerated crooner is in vogue.

Chris Brown has been busy and full of surprises, also announcing an NFT collaboration with the famous founder James Dean.