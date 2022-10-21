Chris Brown lookalike would make singer’s fans pay $1,500 for a date

A new prankster impersonating Christ Brown has been spotted on social media as he announced a meeting with the star’s fans for $1,500.

Chris Brown sees the image of his initiative tarnish

It’s been a while since Christopher Brown did not experience a deception problem. However, the web reveals a new one. In effect, XXL reports that over the past weekend, a new singer impersonator has popped up online.

Said lookalike announced in a publication that he was going to Detroit. For a meeting with greeting, fans will pay $1500 according to the legend. This imitation follows the artist’s recent meeting with his fans against $1000. Megan Thee Stallion has also followed in his footsteps.

This amount required by Chris had spilled a lot of ink and saliva. That of the epigone arouses indignation on Twitter : “How can you act like that and say it’s not Cringe Brown, bro?…Who the hell pays $1500 for a photo shoot?…But if the fans want to pay, that’s none of my business”.

The respondent whose account is called @tysonwuthi on instagram denied the facts in his story: “Those are lies…I didn’t make a deal with anyone. I’ve never done that… The media is lying to you… Don’t believe them”.

This situation makes us wonder about the artist who had the most striking double.