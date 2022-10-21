Entertainment

Chris Brown lookalike would make singer’s fans pay $1,500 for a date

James
A new prankster impersonating Christ Brown has been spotted on social media as he announced a meeting with the star’s fans for $1,500.

Chris Brown sees the image of his initiative tarnish

It’s been a while since Christopher Brown did not experience a deception problem. However, the web reveals a new one. In effect, XXL reports that over the past weekend, a new singer impersonator has popped up online.

Said lookalike announced in a publication that he was going to Detroit. For a meeting with greeting, fans will pay $1500 according to the legend. This imitation follows the artist’s recent meeting with his fans against $1000. Megan Thee Stallion has also followed in his footsteps.

This amount required by Chris had spilled a lot of ink and saliva. That of the epigone arouses indignation on Twitter : “How can you act like that and say it’s not Cringe Brown, bro?…Who the hell pays $1500 for a photo shoot?…But if the fans want to pay, that’s none of my business”.

The respondent whose account is called @tysonwuthi on instagram denied the facts in his story: “Those are lies…I didn’t make a deal with anyone. I’ve never done that… The media is lying to you… Don’t believe them”.

This situation makes us wonder about the artist who had the most striking double.

James
