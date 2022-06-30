Chris Brown – Luckyest Man Lyrics & Traduction

The translation of Luckiest Man by Chris Brown is available at the bottom of the page right after the original lyrics

Woke up in the middle of you

Feels just like the middle of spring

Nothing left to do but a ring

Lada, badaboom, badabing

I hit the lows, yeah, high and low

So hard to fight back, hard to go Consider me the luckiest man in the world

‘Cause you’re my girl

Consider me the luckiest man in the world

‘Cause you’re my girl

I can’t believe that you

Were even single and free

Consider me the luckiest man in the world

‘Cause you’re my girl Wake up in the middle of you

Feels just like the middle of spring

Nothing left to do but a ring

Lada, badaboom, badabing

I hit the lows, yeah, high and low (And low)

It’s so hard to fight back, high and low

Consider me the luckiest man in the world

‘Cause you’re my girl

Consider me the luckiest man in the world

‘Cause you’re my girl

I can’t believe that you

Were even single and free

Consider me the luckiest man in the world

‘Cause you’re my girl

Luckiest Man lyrics by Chris Brown

I woke up inside you

It’s like it’s spring

Only the ring is missing

Lada, badaboom, badabing

I had downs, yeah, ups and downs

Hard to cope, hard to leave Consider me the luckiest man in the world

Because you are my wife

Consider me the luckiest man in the world

Because you are my wife

I can’t believe you

Was single

Consider me the luckiest man in the world

Because you are my wife I woke up inside you

It’s like it’s spring

Only the ring is missing

Lada, badaboom, badabing





Hard to cope, ups and downs I had downs, yeah, ups and downsHard to cope, ups and downs Consider me the luckiest man in the world

Because you are my wife

Consider me the luckiest man in the world

Because you are my wife

I can’t believe you

Was single

Consider me the luckiest man in the world

Because you are my wife

