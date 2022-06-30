Chris Brown – Luckyest Man Lyrics & Traduction
Woke up in the middle of you
Feels just like the middle of spring
Nothing left to do but a ring
Lada, badaboom, badabing
I hit the lows, yeah, high and low
Consider me the luckiest man in the world
‘Cause you’re my girl
Consider me the luckiest man in the world
‘Cause you’re my girl
I can’t believe that you
Were even single and free
Consider me the luckiest man in the world
‘Cause you’re my girl
Wake up in the middle of you
Feels just like the middle of spring
Nothing left to do but a ring
Lada, badaboom, badabing
I hit the lows, yeah, high and low (And low)
It’s so hard to fight back, high and low
Consider me the luckiest man in the world
‘Cause you’re my girl
Consider me the luckiest man in the world
‘Cause you’re my girl
I can’t believe that you
Were even single and free
Consider me the luckiest man in the world
‘Cause you’re my girl
Luckiest Man lyrics by Chris Brown
I woke up inside you
It’s like it’s spring
Only the ring is missing
Lada, badaboom, badabing
I had downs, yeah, ups and downs
Consider me the luckiest man in the world
Because you are my wife
Consider me the luckiest man in the world
Because you are my wife
I can’t believe you
Was single
Consider me the luckiest man in the world
Because you are my wife
I woke up inside you
It’s like it’s spring
Only the ring is missing
Lada, badaboom, badabing
Hard to cope, ups and downs
Consider me the luckiest man in the world
Because you are my wife
Consider me the luckiest man in the world
Because you are my wife
I can’t believe you
Was single
Consider me the luckiest man in the world
Because you are my wife
