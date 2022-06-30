Entertainment

Chris Brown – Luckyest Man Lyrics & Traduction

Woke up in the middle of you
Feels just like the middle of spring
Nothing left to do but a ring
Lada, badaboom, badabing
I hit the lows, yeah, high and low

So hard to fight back, hard to go

Consider me the luckiest man in the world
‘Cause you’re my girl
Consider me the luckiest man in the world
‘Cause you’re my girl
I can’t believe that you
Were even single and free
Consider me the luckiest man in the world
‘Cause you’re my girl

Wake up in the middle of you
Feels just like the middle of spring
Nothing left to do but a ring
Lada, badaboom, badabing
I hit the lows, yeah, high and low (And low)
It’s so hard to fight back, high and low

Consider me the luckiest man in the world
‘Cause you’re my girl
Consider me the luckiest man in the world
‘Cause you’re my girl
I can’t believe that you
Were even single and free
Consider me the luckiest man in the world
‘Cause you’re my girl

Luckiest Man lyrics by Chris Brown

I woke up inside you
It’s like it’s spring
Only the ring is missing
Lada, badaboom, badabing
I had downs, yeah, ups and downs

Hard to cope, hard to leave

Consider me the luckiest man in the world
Because you are my wife
Consider me the luckiest man in the world
Because you are my wife
I can’t believe you
Was single
Consider me the luckiest man in the world
Because you are my wife

I woke up inside you
It’s like it’s spring
Only the ring is missing
Lada, badaboom, badabing

I had downs, yeah, ups and downs

Hard to cope, ups and downs

Consider me the luckiest man in the world
Because you are my wife
Consider me the luckiest man in the world
Because you are my wife
I can’t believe you
Was single
Consider me the luckiest man in the world
Because you are my wife

