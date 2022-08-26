Chris Brown – Need You Right Here Lyrics & Traduction
Hmmm, mm
Oh oh oh
[Chris Brown]
Girl, let’s take it there, oh-woah
Do it all night, come on, put it on me
I don’t want nobody but you, oh, you
It’s only you, I wear, it’s only you, I wear
Woah-I, woah-I
[Chris Brown]
Okay, she drip-drip, slidin’
Turn into a beast soon as I get behind it
You know I’m a freak, here go this stick shift, drive it
When I wanna fuck, she call me, perfect timin’
I, I been livin’ in the deep end
I, I been puttin’ my face in it
My God, don’t tell me that you leavin’
I, I’ll give you somethin’ to believe in (Woo)
Yo, big body, she gon’ fuck like she love me
Tom Brady, I won, dancing in the pocket
Just to pass it to your body
And you shakin’ it like you from the ghetto
You know there ain’t no limit to gettin’ naughty
You get me started, I’m finna finish on your body
Anything you want, girl, just say it, I’ma do it
I just want to tatt’ my name on that booty
[Chris Brown & Bryson Tiller]
Need you right here, you know what I like
Girl, let’s take it there, oh-woah
Do it all night, come on, put it on me
I don’t want nobody but you, oh, you
Need you right here, need you right here
Girl, let’s take it there, oh-woah
Do it all night
And she like “Now you wanna come around”
“Now you wanna go down town”
“Crazy how all these things turned out now”
“You don’t wanna go with me another round”
Nah, I just popped a fan on my back
Crazy how all your niggas got it like that
It’s crazy that you the one that got it like that
You’re making me proud
‘Cause I know a girl who thinks that she’s down like you
But, she don’t get down like you, girl
And she ain’t catching up to you no time soon
That’s why I need you here in my room
Really, oh it’s all up to you
I, baby, I, baby, I (Need you right here)
[Chris Brown & Bryson Tiller]
Need you right here, you know what I like
Girl, let’s take it there, oh-woah
Do it all night, come on, put it on me
I don’t want nobody but you, oh, you
Need you right here, need you right here
Girl, let’s take it there, oh-woah
Do it all night
Need You Right Here lyrics by Chris Brown
Hmm, mm
Oh oh oh
[Chris Brown]
Girl, let’s go, oh-woah
We gon’ do it all night, come on, put it on me
I don’t want anyone but you, oh you
Only you, I swear, only you, I swear
Woah-I, woah-I
[Chris Brown]
Alright, she’s all wet
She becomes a beast as soon as I get behind her
You know I’m a freak, grab that shifter, steer it
When I want to fuck, she calls me, it’s the perfect moment
I, I put my face in it
God, don’t tell me you’re leaving
I, I’ll give you something you can believe in (Woo)
Yo, big body, she gon’ fuck me like she love me
In the party bathroom, so shut up
Tom Brady, I won, so I’m dancing
Just to pass it on to your body
And you shake it like you’re from the ghetto
You know there is no limit
You throw me, I’ll end up on your body
Anything you want, honey, say it, I’ll do it
I just wanna tattoo my name on that ass
I need you there, you know what I like
Girl, let’s go, oh-woah
We gon’ do it all night, come on, put it on me
I don’t want anyone but you, oh you
I need you there
Girl, let’s go, oh-woah
We gonna do it all night
[Bryson Tiller]
And she said to me “Now you want to come”
“Now you want to make love”
“It’s crazy what we’ve been through”
“You don’t want to do it again”
No, I’m resting
All your niggas get me
you make me proud
‘Cause I know a girl who thinks she’s like you
But, she don’t do it like you, honey
And she won’t catch you
That’s why I need you here in my room
Really, oh it’s all up to you
I, baby, I, baby, I (need you here)
[Chris Brown et Bryson Tiller]
I need you there, you know what I like
Girl, let’s go, oh-woah
We gon’ do it all night, come on, put it on me
I don’t want anyone but you, oh you
I need you there
Girl, let’s go, oh-woah
We gonna do it all night
