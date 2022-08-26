Entertainment

Chris Brown – Need You Right Here Lyrics & Traduction

Photo of James James12 mins ago
0 19 4 minutes read

The Need You Right Here translation by Chris Brown is available at the bottom of the page right after the original lyrics

[Chris Brown]

Hmmm, mm

Oh oh oh

[Chris Brown]

Need you right here, you know what I like

Girl, let’s take it there, oh-woah

Do it all night, come on, put it on me

I don’t want nobody but you, oh, you

It’s only you, I wear, it’s only you, I wear

Woah-I, woah-I

[Chris Brown]
Okay, she drip-drip, slidin’
Turn into a beast soon as I get behind it
You know I’m a freak, here go this stick shift, drive it
When I wanna fuck, she call me, perfect timin’
I, I been livin’ in the deep end
I, I been puttin’ my face in it
My God, don’t tell me that you leavin’
I, I’ll give you somethin’ to believe in (Woo)
Yo, big body, she gon’ fuck like she love me

In the bathroom of the party, so shut up

Tom Brady, I won, dancing in the pocket

Just to pass it to your body

And you shakin’ it like you from the ghetto

You know there ain’t no limit to gettin’ naughty

You get me started, I’m finna finish on your body

Anything you want, girl, just say it, I’ma do it

I just want to tatt’ my name on that booty

[Chris Brown & Bryson Tiller]
Need you right here, you know what I like
Girl, let’s take it there, oh-woah
Do it all night, come on, put it on me
I don’t want nobody but you, oh, you
Need you right here, need you right here
Girl, let’s take it there, oh-woah
Do it all night

[Bryson Tiller]

And she like “Now you wanna come around”

“Now you wanna go down town”

“Crazy how all these things turned out now”

“You don’t wanna go with me another round”

Nah, I just popped a fan on my back

Crazy how all your niggas got it like that

It’s crazy that you the one that got it like that

You’re making me proud

‘Cause I know a girl who thinks that she’s down like you

But, she don’t get down like you, girl

And she ain’t catching up to you no time soon

That’s why I need you here in my room

Really, oh it’s all up to you

I, baby, I, baby, I (Need you right here)

[Chris Brown & Bryson Tiller]

Need you right here, you know what I like
Girl, let’s take it there, oh-woah
Do it all night, come on, put it on me
I don’t want nobody but you, oh, you
Need you right here, need you right here
Girl, let’s take it there, oh-woah
Do it all night

Need You Right Here lyrics by Chris Brown

[Chris Brown]

Hmm, mm

Oh oh oh

[Chris Brown]

I need you there, you know what I like

Girl, let’s go, oh-woah

We gon’ do it all night, come on, put it on me

I don’t want anyone but you, oh you

Only you, I swear, only you, I swear

Woah-I, woah-I

[Chris Brown]
Alright, she’s all wet
She becomes a beast as soon as I get behind her
You know I’m a freak, grab that shifter, steer it
When I want to fuck, she calls me, it’s the perfect moment

I, I live to the fullest

I, I put my face in it

God, don’t tell me you’re leaving

I, I’ll give you something you can believe in (Woo)

Yo, big body, she gon’ fuck me like she love me

In the party bathroom, so shut up

Tom Brady, I won, so I’m dancing

Just to pass it on to your body

And you shake it like you’re from the ghetto

You know there is no limit

You throw me, I’ll end up on your body

Anything you want, honey, say it, I’ll do it

I just wanna tattoo my name on that ass
[Chris Brown et Bryson Tiller]

I need you there, you know what I like

Girl, let’s go, oh-woah

We gon’ do it all night, come on, put it on me

I don’t want anyone but you, oh you

I need you there

Girl, let’s go, oh-woah

We gonna do it all night

[Bryson Tiller]
And she said to me “Now you want to come”
“Now you want to make love”
“It’s crazy what we’ve been through”
“You don’t want to do it again”
No, I’m resting
All your niggas get me

You understand me

you make me proud

‘Cause I know a girl who thinks she’s like you

But, she don’t do it like you, honey

And she won’t catch you

That’s why I need you here in my room

Really, oh it’s all up to you

I, baby, I, baby, I (need you here)

[Chris Brown et Bryson Tiller]
I need you there, you know what I like
Girl, let’s go, oh-woah
We gon’ do it all night, come on, put it on me

I don’t want anyone but you, oh you
I need you there
Girl, let’s go, oh-woah
We gonna do it all night

Lyrics2Chansons has a song lyrics licensing agreement with the Society of Music Publishers and Authors (SEAM)

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James12 mins ago
0 19 4 minutes read

Related Articles

“Seeing them off filming was overloading it”

17 seconds ago

Mercato Mercato – OM: Pablo Longoria dismantles the Cristiano Ronaldo rumor

1 min ago

Donald Glover talks about the pressure that artists’ children are subjected to in Hollywood

11 mins ago

Will we see Genesis, the daughter of Puma Rodríguez, in season 4 of ‘The Umbrella Academy’?

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button