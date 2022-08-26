Chris Brown – Need You Right Here Lyrics & Traduction

The Need You Right Here translation by Chris Brown is available at the bottom of the page right after the original lyrics



[Chris Brown] Hmmm, mm



Oh oh oh [Chris Brown]





Girl, let’s take it there, oh-woah



Do it all night, come on, put it on me



I don’t want nobody but you, oh, you



It’s only you, I wear, it’s only you, I wear



Okay, she drip-drip, slidin’

Turn into a beast soon as I get behind it

You know I’m a freak, here go this stick shift, drive it

When I wanna fuck, she call me, perfect timin’

I, I been livin’ in the deep end

I, I been puttin’ my face in it

My God, don’t tell me that you leavin’

I, I’ll give you somethin’ to believe in (Woo)

Yo, big body, she gon’ fuck like she love me





Tom Brady, I won, dancing in the pocket



Just to pass it to your body



And you shakin’ it like you from the ghetto



You know there ain’t no limit to gettin’ naughty



You get me started, I’m finna finish on your body



Anything you want, girl, just say it, I’ma do it



Need you right here, you know what I like

Girl, let’s take it there, oh-woah

Do it all night, come on, put it on me

I don’t want nobody but you, oh, you

Need you right here, need you right here

Girl, let’s take it there, oh-woah

Do it all night



[Bryson Tiller] And she like “Now you wanna come around”



“Now you wanna go down town”



“Crazy how all these things turned out now”



“You don’t wanna go with me another round”



Nah, I just popped a fan on my back



Crazy how all your niggas got it like that



It’s crazy that you the one that got it like that



You’re making me proud



‘Cause I know a girl who thinks that she’s down like you



But, she don’t get down like you, girl



And she ain’t catching up to you no time soon



That’s why I need you here in my room



Really, oh it’s all up to you



I, baby, I, baby, I (Need you right here) [Chris Brown & Bryson Tiller]

Need you right here, you know what I like

Girl, let’s take it there, oh-woah

Do it all night, come on, put it on me

I don’t want nobody but you, oh, you

Need you right here, need you right here

Girl, let’s take it there, oh-woah

Do it all night

Need You Right Here lyrics by Chris Brown



[Chris Brown] Hmm, mm



Oh oh oh [Chris Brown]





Girl, let’s go, oh-woah



We gon’ do it all night, come on, put it on me



I don’t want anyone but you, oh you



Only you, I swear, only you, I swear



Alright, she’s all wet

She becomes a beast as soon as I get behind her

You know I’m a freak, grab that shifter, steer it

When I want to fuck, she calls me, it’s the perfect moment

I, I live to the fullest



I, I put my face in it



God, don’t tell me you’re leaving



I, I’ll give you something you can believe in (Woo)



Yo, big body, she gon’ fuck me like she love me



In the party bathroom, so shut up



Tom Brady, I won, so I’m dancing



Just to pass it on to your body



And you shake it like you’re from the ghetto



You know there is no limit



You throw me, I’ll end up on your body



Anything you want, honey, say it, I’ll do it



I just wanna tattoo my name on that ass



[Chris Brown et Bryson Tiller] I need you there, you know what I like



Girl, let’s go, oh-woah



We gon’ do it all night, come on, put it on me



I don’t want anyone but you, oh you



I need you there



Girl, let’s go, oh-woah



We gonna do it all night [Bryson Tiller]

And she said to me “Now you want to come”

“Now you want to make love”

“It’s crazy what we’ve been through”

“You don’t want to do it again”

No, I’m resting

All your niggas get me





you make me proud



‘Cause I know a girl who thinks she’s like you



But, she don’t do it like you, honey



And she won’t catch you



That’s why I need you here in my room



Really, oh it’s all up to you



I need you there, you know what I like

Girl, let’s go, oh-woah

We gon’ do it all night, come on, put it on me

I don’t want anyone but you, oh you

I need you there

Girl, let’s go, oh-woah

We gonna do it all night

