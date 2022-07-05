Chris Brown on edge after album release

The singer is in lack of attention…

This Sunday, July 3, Chris Brown got loose in his Instagram stories. He denounced the lack of support from his community and the media for his new project “Breezy”, released on June 24. The rapper wrote:

“Next July 8: ‘Breezy Deluxe’. Not that it’s super important but… IT SEEMS YOU’RE ONLY INVESTED IN THE NEGATIVE STORIES ABOUT ME. CHRIS GETS IN TROUBLE: EVERYONE GET IN. Chris is releasing an album… [émojis criquets].”

Chris Brown had however organized a big promotional campaign before the release of “Breezy”. But the album performed well below the artist’s expectations. The project placed (“only”) No. 4 on the Top 10 Billboard 200, with 72,000 albums sold in the first week, but that’s not enough for the singer. It would seem that Chris Brown has also pushed his nerve in reference to the recent accusations of rape and sexual assault which he showed, last January. What is added to the accusations of his ex Karrueche Tranwho had obtained a restraining order against the rapper following their relationship.

Despite these accusations, Breezy clings on and will be present alongside Lil Baby on stage very soon. The rappers will meet for a show at Pine Knob Music Theater in Detroit, Michigan on July 30.