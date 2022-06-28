Chris Brown opens up about his feud with Drake

There was a time when Chris Brown and Drake were at odds. There are even reports of a nightclub brawl that escalated. For years, rumors swirled about what was at the heart of the tension.

For Chris Brown, it was a “misunderstanding on both sides”.

The two men are on good terms today, and breezy remembers making up with Drizzy. The two artists seemed to be at odds with each other and no one believed that they would be able to patch things up. Nevertheless, they have shown maturity and are now on good terms. “It was just like, ‘Man, what are you doing?’ Chris said.

During Brown’s expansive interview with Drink Champshe touched on some topics. Noreaga joked about how he thought the fight between Drake and Brown happened. However, the singer said it was nothing like that. “It was just a misunderstanding on both sides,” said breezy.

“It wasn’t…I’m not going to go into too much detail. It’s funny as hell now, but as far as it goes, man, he’s good. He’s straight.” He added : “It was funny, and when we sat down and talked about it afterwards, we were like, ‘Man, what the hell have we done? “Brother, that was super funny. But hey, I’m an R&B n*gga.”