Chris Brown – Possessive Lyrics & Traduction
The translation of Possessive by Chris Brown is available at the bottom of the page right after the original lyrics
[BLEU]
When you love someone
You can feel it in your bones
Tryna do what he never did
Set the tone
I wrote this shit for the most beautiful love that I ever known
I was tryna bag you
Sendin’ you signals like cellular phones
He tryna drag you
Fucked up your feelings, left you alone
But now you braggin’
You found a nigga you can count on
Yeah, uh
I wonder, do your mama remember me?
She was talkin’ down on me, switchin’ your energies
I got you fallin’ like winter leaves perfect synergies
[Chris Brown & BLEU]
And I might get a little aggressive (Aggressive)
But you know I got good intentions
Ooh
And even though you
Play it very cool
I know that you
Yeah (Yeah, oh)
[Lil Wayne]
Uh, okay
This not a confession, I’m kinda possessive
Your body impressive, your time is too precious
I treat it like a diamond and bezel
I’m tryna patek ya
Ain’t tryna let you out my protection
I’m tryna caress ya
These other niggas tryna correct you
I’m just tryna let you be you, baby
I honor your presence
See you act like I found me a treasure
And time is of essence
I want you to know mine is invested
In our connection
You interesting, I’m interested
I’m not with the flexin’
Especially when you out with your besties
I gotta respect it
I sit my ass down let you check me
It’s honestly sexy
You met me, I was not what expected
You mine until the end of time of possession
[Lil Wayne]
And I might get a little aggressive
Or I might get a little possessive
good intentions
And even though you, you
Play it very cool
I know that you
I know you want it
[Chris Brown]
I wouldn’t do the same with them I do to you (I wouldn’t)
How come everything I tell you end up in the news?
They gon’ love you when you’re down, then no answer
We gon’ keep that between me, God and you
Your temper
There’s somethin’ missin’, baby, couple screws (Couple screws)
Parties be jumpin’, but at the same time
I don’t want it if it ain’t you
Oh no
I repeat the same old patterns at night (Ooh)
That one moment that we shared, I want it in rewind (Throw it back for me)
And I might get a little too jealous
But you like when I drink from your water
Makin’ me lose my mental when I see you (Psycho)
I never learn from it
I got a little burn from it (Yeah)
I guess this my turn, honey (Oh, yeah-yeah-yeah)
[BLEU & Chris Brown]
And I might get a little aggressive
Yeah, I might get a little possessive (Baby, baby)
But you know I got good intentions (I got, you and I, I)
And even though you
Play it very cool
I know that you
Oh oh
Possessive lyrics – Chris Brown
[BLEU]
when you love someone
You can feel it in your bones
I try to do what he never did
announce color
I wrote this song for the most beautiful love I’ve ever known
I was trying to wrap you up
I send you signals like cell phones
He tries to drag you
He hurt you, he left you alone
But now you’re bragging
You found a nigga you can rely on
Yeah, uh
I wonder, does your mama remember me?
She said bad things about me, she influenced you
Made you fall like the leaves in winter, perfect synergies
And I can be a little aggressive (aggressive)
Or I can get a little possessive
But you know I have good intentions
Oh
And even if you
You play it very cool
I know that you
Yeah (Yeah, oh)
[Lil Wayne]
Uh, okay
It’s not a confession, I’m a little possessive
Your body is impressive, your time is too precious
I treat it like a diamond
I want to give you a Patek
I want to protect you
I want to caress you
These other niggas tryna change you
I want you to be yourself, baby
Promise, no pressure
I honor your presence
When I see you, I act like I found a treasure
And time is running out
I want you to know that mine is invested
In our relationship
You are interesting, I am interested
I don’t brag
Especially when you go out with your girlfriends
I have to respect it
I sit down, I let you watch me
It’s really sexy
You met me, I wasn’t what you expected
[Lil Wayne]
And I can be a little aggressive
Or I can get a little possessive
But you know I have good intentions
Good intentions
And even if you, you
You play it very cool
I know that you
I know you want it
[Chris Brown]
I wouldn’t do with them what I did with you (I wouldn’t do)
How come everything I tell you ends up in the news?
They’ll love you when you’re down, then they won’t respond
We’ll keep it between me, God and you
your temper
You’re missing a bolt (A bolt)
Money didn’t change me, it changed you
The party is in full swing, but at the same time
I don’t want to attend if you’re not there
Oh no
I go back to my old ways at night (Ooh)
This moment we shared, I want it on replay (Lean for me)
And I can be a little too jealous
But you like it when I drink your water
I lose my mind when I see you (Psycho)
I never learn my lesson
It hurts me (Yeah)
Guess it’s my turn, honey (Oh, yeah-yeah-yeah)
[BLEU & Chris Brown]
And I can be a little aggressive
Yeah, I can get a little possessive (Baby, baby)
But you know I have good intentions (I have, you and me, I)
And even if you
You play it very cool
I know that you
Oh oh
have intentions
Lyrics2Chansons has a song lyrics license agreement with the Society of Music Publishers and Authors (SEAM)