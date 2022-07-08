Chris Brown – Possessive Lyrics & Traduction

The translation of Possessive by Chris Brown is available at the bottom of the page right after the original lyrics

[BLEU]

When you love someone

You can feel it in your bones

Tryna do what he never did

Set the tone





I wrote this shit for the most beautiful love that I ever known



I was tryna bag you



Sendin’ you signals like cellular phones



He tryna drag you



Fucked up your feelings, left you alone



But now you braggin’



You found a nigga you can count on



Yeah, uh



I wonder, do your mama remember me?



She was talkin’ down on me, switchin’ your energies



I got you fallin' like winter leaves perfect synergies

And I might get a little aggressive (Aggressive)





But you know I got good intentions



Ooh



And even though you



Play it very cool



I know that you



Or I might get a little possessive

Uh, okay

This not a confession, I’m kinda possessive

Your body impressive, your time is too precious

I treat it like a diamond and bezel

I’m tryna patek ya

Ain’t tryna let you out my protection

I’m tryna caress ya

These other niggas tryna correct you

I’m just tryna let you be you, baby





I honor your presence



See you act like I found me a treasure



And time is of essence



I want you to know mine is invested



In our connection



You interesting, I’m interested



I’m not with the flexin’



Especially when you out with your besties



I gotta respect it



I sit my ass down let you check me



It’s honestly sexy



You met me, I was not what expected



You mine until the end of time of possession

And I might get a little aggressive

Or I might get a little possessive





good intentions



And even though you, you



Play it very cool



I know that you



But you know I got good intentions

I wouldn’t do the same with them I do to you (I wouldn’t)

How come everything I tell you end up in the news?

They gon’ love you when you’re down, then no answer

We gon’ keep that between me, God and you

Your temper

There’s somethin’ missin’, baby, couple screws (Couple screws)





Parties be jumpin’, but at the same time



I don’t want it if it ain’t you



Oh no



I repeat the same old patterns at night (Ooh)



That one moment that we shared, I want it in rewind (Throw it back for me)



And I might get a little too jealous



But you like when I drink from your water



Makin’ me lose my mental when I see you (Psycho)



I never learn from it



I got a little burn from it (Yeah)



The money ain't change a nigga, it's changin' you

And I might get a little aggressive

Yeah, I might get a little possessive (Baby, baby)

But you know I got good intentions (I got, you and I, I)

And even though you

Play it very cool

I know that you

Oh oh

Possessive lyrics – Chris Brown

[BLEU]

when you love someone

You can feel it in your bones

I try to do what he never did

announce color

I remember when we argued, I slept alone



I wrote this song for the most beautiful love I’ve ever known



I was trying to wrap you up



I send you signals like cell phones



He tries to drag you



He hurt you, he left you alone



But now you’re bragging



You found a nigga you can rely on



Yeah, uh



I wonder, does your mama remember me?



She said bad things about me, she influenced you



Made you fall like the leaves in winter, perfect synergies



And I can be a little aggressive (aggressive)



Or I can get a little possessive



But you know I have good intentions



Oh



And even if you



You play it very cool



I know that you



And I can be a little aggressive (aggressive)

Uh, okay

It’s not a confession, I’m a little possessive

Your body is impressive, your time is too precious

I treat it like a diamond

I want to give you a Patek

I want to protect you

I want to caress you

These other niggas tryna change you

I want you to be yourself, baby

Promise, no pressure

I honor your presence

When I see you, I act like I found a treasure

And time is running out

I want you to know that mine is invested

In our relationship

You are interesting, I am interested

I don’t brag

Especially when you go out with your girlfriends

I have to respect it

I sit down, I let you watch me

It’s really sexy

You met me, I wasn’t what you expected

You are mine until the end of time [Lil Wayne]

And I can be a little aggressive

Or I can get a little possessive

But you know I have good intentions

Good intentions

And even if you, you

You play it very cool

I know that you

I know you want it [Chris Brown]

I wouldn’t do with them what I did with you (I wouldn’t do)

How come everything I tell you ends up in the news?

They’ll love you when you’re down, then they won’t respond

We’ll keep it between me, God and you

your temper

You’re missing a bolt (A bolt)

Money didn’t change me, it changed you

The party is in full swing, but at the same time

I don’t want to attend if you’re not there

Oh no

I go back to my old ways at night (Ooh)

This moment we shared, I want it on replay (Lean for me)

And I can be a little too jealous

But you like it when I drink your water

I lose my mind when I see you (Psycho)

I never learn my lesson

It hurts me (Yeah)

Guess it’s my turn, honey (Oh, yeah-yeah-yeah)



[BLEU & Chris Brown]

And I can be a little aggressive

Yeah, I can get a little possessive (Baby, baby)

But you know I have good intentions (I have, you and me, I)

And even if you

You play it very cool

I know that you

Oh oh

have intentions

