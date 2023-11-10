Chris Brown posts cryptic Instagram message aimed at Omarion?

Chris Brown recently posted a cryptic message on Instagram, which people believe was meant for Omarion, as he said he wanted to date CB’s ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran before Chris. Were.

Chris Brown dislikes anonymous person on Instagram

On Wednesday (November 8), Chris Brown broadcast an explicit message to an unnamed person on his Instagram Story, which the singer briefly addressed.

Breezy wrote, “Mnnn…if you don’t get your licks somewhere.” “N***as is reaching for the stars.”

Chris Brown post follows Omarion interview that addresses Chris

Chris Brown’s comments come after Omarion’s interview on Hollywood Unlocked jason lee show Which started on Wednesday. During the episode, Omarion remembered that he was interested in Karrueche Tran before Chris moved in with her. Lee asked Oh about an example at a party where the singer and Karrueche Tran were feeling each other out, only for Tran to come out to Brown some time later.

“Come on now, you’ve got to relax,” Omarion joked around the 26-minute mark of the interview below. “I don’t know what happened,” he said.

Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran dated on and off from 2010 to 2015.

Fans Are Convinced Chris Brown Is Answering To Omarion

Fans on social media believe Chris Brown’s post is a direct response to Omarion’s statements tjls,

One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted, “Chris Brown calling Omarion lame is funny because it’s true.”

Someone else posted, “If this is Ninja Chris Brown’s message to Omarion then my man needs to calm down. Lol. Isn’t it weird to think they shared a vibe the same night they all met Were.”

“Omarian says she was interested in Karrueche before Chris got with her and then Chris Brown replied telling her to shut the fuck up,” another do Reads.

Omarion responds to backlash over interview

Omarion appeared to respond to reactions to his Jason Lee interview. The former B2K band member shared a clip from the interview where he talks about still having love for Chris Brown.

He captioned the post, “If we are honest with ourselves, we have to admit that sometimes our perceptions and preconceived notions are wrong, and therefore, our interpretation of events is wrong.” “Don’t treat people the way they treat you. Teach people how they treat you and always remember… It’s hard to do nothing… You never know what your When will the work be finished?”

Check out Chris Brown’s cryptic post below and the reactions of those who believe he is condemning Omarion.

Check out people’s comments about Chris Brown’s post