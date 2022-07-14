Chris Brown – Psychic Lyrics & Traduction
[Chris Brown]
Babe
Girl, you psychic, psychic
Don’t be lookin’ at me sideways, sideways
Girl, you psychic, psychic
Sexy, sexy
It’s your life, your way
I know you psychic, psychic
Stop lookin’ at my sideways
‘Cause I wanna
[Chris Brown]
I wanna know how she know (Me)
And how she readin’ my mind (She)
She catch me every time
She might be psychic (Yeah)
But I like it
She know about them other girls (The freaks)
But she’s still on my mind (For weeks)
Her third eye’s always on me
Might be psychic (Yeah)
But I like it
[Chris Brown]
Loosen up, baby (Swear)
Baby, you’re a dime, can you pick me up (Yeah)
You know I’m not with all the goofy stuff (Stupid)
No rush, don’t confuse yourself
I told you plenty times, I been through some stuff
A lot on my mind, yeah, times get rough
You give me a sign, now let me up, up high
I got the keys in the trunk
If it come down to it, would you lie for me?
Put your life on the line, cry for me?
All I’m asking from you is a little loyalty
All I’m askin’ from you is a little loyalty, yeah
[Chris Brown]
And how she readin’ my mind (She)
She catch me every time
She might be psychic (Yeah)
But I like it
She know about them other girls (Oh, the freaks)
But she’s still on my mind (For weeks)
Her third eye’s always on me
Might be psychic (Yeah)
But I like it, yeah
[Jack Harlow]
I know it’s late but there’s so much I could offer you
I know you can’t get these party promoters off of you
But tell me, would you slide for me if I called for you?
Hop in the shower, let me wash that club off of you
And I got some Colegate for that Casamigos
I know that tequila aggravates your alter ego
And that little body that you got is like a cheat code
You a sweetheart but I know that you a freak though (Freak though)
I know you at the club sippin’ Clicquot
Rappin’ to that Durkio, but you know that I know that you a geek though
I know you watch anime, I know you’d rather be home
I know you had an emo phase and you had a ringtone
That went like, “You’ve been waiting’ so long”
Yes, I had and I’m growing impatient
Growin’ up, I used to go in the basement
Now I’m grown and we on the top floor, it’s amazing
First, second, third, I could show you the bases
I don’t have to say shit ’cause I feel like you know what I’m thinkin’
[Chris Brown]
I wanna know how she know (Me)
And how she readin’ my mind (She)
She catch me every time
She might be psychic (Might be)
But I like it
She know about them other girls (The freaks, oh, about them girls)
But she’s still on my mind (For weeks)
Her third eye’s always on me (Ooh)
Might be psychic (Yeah)
But I like it, yeah
Shawty psychic, she sideways
Shawty lookin’ so good, she my taste
Make me feel so good in every way
But you readin’ my mind, baby, so I hope you understand
Girl, you psychic, psychic (Woo)
Girl, you lookin’ so good, your my taste
Make me feel so good in every way
Stop lookin’ at me sideways, girl, ’cause I know you understand
[Chris Brown]
I wanna know how she know (Me)
And how she readin’ my mind (She)
She catch me every time
She might be psychic (Yeah)
But I like it
But she’s still on my mind (For weeks)
Her third eye’s always on me (Might be)
Might be psychic (Yeah)
But I like it, yeah
You’ve been waiting so long
Been waiting so
You’ve been waiting so long
Been waiting so
You’ve been waiting so long, I’m here to answer your call
[Chris Brown]
baby
Honey, you’re a medium, medium
Don’t look at me like that, like that
Honey, you’re a medium, medium
Sexy, sexy
It’s your life, you decide
I know you’re psychic, psychic
stop looking at me like that
Because I want
[Chris Brown]
I wanna know how she knows (Me)
And how she reads my mind (She)
She catches me every time
She could be psychic (Yeah)
But I love this
She knows that I date other chicks (Les Folles)
But I still think about her (For weeks)
His third eye is always on me
But I love this
[Chris Brown]
Relax, baby (I swear)
Baby, you’re a diamond, can you choose me (Yeah)
You know I don’t play (stupid)
Don’t rush, don’t get me wrong
I told you plenty of times, I’ve been through a lot
I got too much on my mind, yeah, it’s hard
You wave at me, now let me ride, ride high
I have the keys in the trunk
If it came down to this, would you lie for me?
All I ask of you is a little loyalty
All I ask of you is a little loyalty, yeah
[Chris Brown]
I wanna know how she knows (Me)
And how she reads my mind (She)
She catches me every time
She could be psychic (Yeah)
But I love this
She knows that I date other chicks (Les Folles)
But I still think about her (For weeks)
His third eye is always on me
She could be psychic (Yeah)
[Jack Harlow]
I know it’s late but there’s so much I could give you
I know you can’t get rid of these promoters
But tell me, would you slide for me if I called?
Jump in the shower, let me wash the traces of the club off you
And I got some Colegate for that Casamigos
I know tequila makes your alter ego worse
And you have a beautiful little body
You’re sweet but I know you’re a monster (Monster)
I know you’re at the club sipping Clicquot
You sing Durkio, but you know I know you’re a geek
I know you had an emo phase and you had a ringtone
Who said, “You’ve waited so long”
Yes, it’s true and I’m getting impatient
Boy, I used to go to the basement
Now I’m grown and we’re on the top floor, it’s amazing
The penthouse, NASA, I’ll show you what space is
First, second, third, I could show you the basics
I don’t need to talk ’cause I feel like you know what I’m thinking
[Chris Brown]
I wanna know how she knows (Me)
She catches me every time
She could be psychic (Yeah)
But I love this
She knows that I date other chicks (Les Folles)
But I still think about her (For weeks)
His third eye is always on me
She could be psychic (Yeah)
But I love this
[Chris Brown]
She’s medium, she’s different
She’s beautiful, she’s my type
She makes me feel good
But you read my mind, baby, so I hope you understand
She’s beautiful, she’s my type
She makes me feel good
Stop looking at me like that, baby, ’cause I know you understand
[Chris Brown]
I wanna know how she knows (Me)
And how she reads my mind (She)
She catches me every time
She could be psychic (Yeah)
But I love this
She knows that I date other chicks (Les Folles)
But I still think about her (For weeks)
His third eye is always on me
She could be psychic (Yeah)
You’ve been waiting so long
You’ve been waiting so long
You’ve been waiting so long
You’ve been waiting so long
You’ve been waiting so long, I’m here to answer your call
