Chris Brown – Psychic Lyrics & Traduction

The translation of Psychic by Chris Brown is available at the bottom of the page right after the original lyrics

[Chris Brown]

Babe

Girl, you psychic, psychic

Don’t be lookin’ at me sideways, sideways

Girl, you psychic, psychic





Sexy, sexy



It’s your life, your way



I know you psychic, psychic



Stop lookin’ at my sideways



‘Cause I wanna Oh ohSexy, sexyIt’s your life, your wayI know you psychic, psychicStop lookin’ at my sideways‘Cause I wanna [Chris Brown]

I wanna know how she know (Me)

And how she readin’ my mind (She)

She catch me every time

She might be psychic (Yeah)

But I like it

She know about them other girls (The freaks)

But she’s still on my mind (For weeks)

Her third eye’s always on me

Might be psychic (Yeah)

But I like it



[Chris Brown]

[Chris Brown] Loosen up, baby (Swear)



Baby, you’re a dime, can you pick me up (Yeah)



You know I’m not with all the goofy stuff (Stupid)



No rush, don’t confuse yourself



I told you plenty times, I been through some stuff



A lot on my mind, yeah, times get rough



You give me a sign, now let me up, up high



I got the keys in the trunk



If it come down to it, would you lie for me?



Put your life on the line, cry for me?



All I’m asking from you is a little loyalty



All I’m askin’ from you is a little loyalty, yeah [Chris Brown]





And how she readin’ my mind (She)



She catch me every time



She might be psychic (Yeah)



But I like it



She know about them other girls (Oh, the freaks)



But she’s still on my mind (For weeks)



Her third eye’s always on me



Might be psychic (Yeah)



But I like it, yeah I wanna know how she know (Me)And how she readin’ my mind (She)She catch me every timeShe might be psychic (Yeah)But I like itShe know about them other girls (Oh, the freaks)But she’s still on my mind (For weeks)Her third eye’s always on meMight be psychic (Yeah)But I like it, yeah [Jack Harlow]

I know it’s late but there’s so much I could offer you

I know you can’t get these party promoters off of you

But tell me, would you slide for me if I called for you?

Hop in the shower, let me wash that club off of you

And I got some Colegate for that Casamigos

I know that tequila aggravates your alter ego

And that little body that you got is like a cheat code

You a sweetheart but I know that you a freak though (Freak though)

I know you at the club sippin’ Clicquot

Rappin’ to that Durkio, but you know that I know that you a geek though

I know you watch anime, I know you’d rather be home

I know you had an emo phase and you had a ringtone

That went like, “You’ve been waiting’ so long”

Yes, I had and I’m growing impatient

Growin’ up, I used to go in the basement

Now I’m grown and we on the top floor, it’s amazing





First, second, third, I could show you the bases



I don’t have to say shit ’cause I feel like you know what I’m thinkin’ The penthouse, NASA, I’ll show you what space isFirst, second, third, I could show you the basesI don’t have to say shit ’cause I feel like you know what I’m thinkin’ [Chris Brown]

I wanna know how she know (Me)

And how she readin’ my mind (She)

She catch me every time

She might be psychic (Might be)

But I like it

She know about them other girls (The freaks, oh, about them girls)

But she’s still on my mind (For weeks)

Her third eye’s always on me (Ooh)

Might be psychic (Yeah)

But I like it, yeah



[Chris Brown] Shawty psychic, she sideways



Shawty lookin’ so good, she my taste



Make me feel so good in every way



But you readin’ my mind, baby, so I hope you understand



Girl, you psychic, psychic (Woo)



Girl, you lookin’ so good, your my taste



Make me feel so good in every way



Stop lookin’ at me sideways, girl, ’cause I know you understand [Chris Brown]

I wanna know how she know (Me)

And how she readin’ my mind (She)

She catch me every time

She might be psychic (Yeah)

But I like it





But she’s still on my mind (For weeks)



Her third eye’s always on me (Might be)



Might be psychic (Yeah)



But I like it, yeah She know about them other girls (The freaks)But she’s still on my mind (For weeks)Her third eye’s always on me (Might be)Might be psychic (Yeah)But I like it, yeah You’ve been waiting so long

Been waiting so

You’ve been waiting so long

Been waiting so

You’ve been waiting so long, I’m here to answer your call

Psychic lyrics by Chris Brown

[Chris Brown]

baby

Honey, you’re a medium, medium

Don’t look at me like that, like that

Honey, you’re a medium, medium





Sexy, sexy



It’s your life, you decide



I know you’re psychic, psychic



stop looking at me like that



Because I want Oh ohSexy, sexyIt’s your life, you decideI know you’re psychic, psychicstop looking at me like thatBecause I want [Chris Brown]

I wanna know how she knows (Me)

And how she reads my mind (She)

She catches me every time

She could be psychic (Yeah)

But I love this

She knows that I date other chicks (Les Folles)

But I still think about her (For weeks)

His third eye is always on me





But I love this She could be psychic (Yeah)But I love this [Chris Brown]

Relax, baby (I swear)

Baby, you’re a diamond, can you choose me (Yeah)

You know I don’t play (stupid)

Don’t rush, don’t get me wrong

I told you plenty of times, I’ve been through a lot

I got too much on my mind, yeah, it’s hard

You wave at me, now let me ride, ride high

I have the keys in the trunk

If it came down to this, would you lie for me?





All I ask of you is a little loyalty



All I ask of you is a little loyalty, yeah Put your life on the line, cry for me?All I ask of you is a little loyaltyAll I ask of you is a little loyalty, yeah [Chris Brown]

I wanna know how she knows (Me)

And how she reads my mind (She)

She catches me every time

She could be psychic (Yeah)

But I love this

She knows that I date other chicks (Les Folles)

But I still think about her (For weeks)

His third eye is always on me

She could be psychic (Yeah)

But I love this [Jack Harlow]

I know it’s late but there’s so much I could give you

I know you can’t get rid of these promoters

But tell me, would you slide for me if I called?

Jump in the shower, let me wash the traces of the club off you

And I got some Colegate for that Casamigos

I know tequila makes your alter ego worse

And you have a beautiful little body

You’re sweet but I know you’re a monster (Monster)

I know you’re at the club sipping Clicquot

You sing Durkio, but you know I know you’re a geek





I know you had an emo phase and you had a ringtone



Who said, “You’ve waited so long”



Yes, it’s true and I’m getting impatient



Boy, I used to go to the basement



Now I’m grown and we’re on the top floor, it’s amazing



The penthouse, NASA, I’ll show you what space is



First, second, third, I could show you the basics



I don’t need to talk ’cause I feel like you know what I’m thinking I know you watch anime, I know you’d rather stay homeI know you had an emo phase and you had a ringtoneWho said, “You’ve waited so long”Yes, it’s true and I’m getting impatientBoy, I used to go to the basementNow I’m grown and we’re on the top floor, it’s amazingThe penthouse, NASA, I’ll show you what space isFirst, second, third, I could show you the basicsI don’t need to talk ’cause I feel like you know what I’m thinking [Chris Brown]

I wanna know how she knows (Me)





She catches me every time



She could be psychic (Yeah)



But I love this



She knows that I date other chicks (Les Folles)



But I still think about her (For weeks)



His third eye is always on me



She could be psychic (Yeah)



But I love this And how she reads my mind (She)She catches me every timeShe could be psychic (Yeah)But I love thisShe knows that I date other chicks (Les Folles)But I still think about her (For weeks)His third eye is always on meShe could be psychic (Yeah)But I love this [Chris Brown]

She’s medium, she’s different

She’s beautiful, she’s my type

She makes me feel good

But you read my mind, baby, so I hope you understand





She’s beautiful, she’s my type



She makes me feel good



Stop looking at me like that, baby, ’cause I know you understand Honey, you’re psychic, psychic (Woo)She’s beautiful, she’s my typeShe makes me feel goodStop looking at me like that, baby, ’cause I know you understand [Chris Brown]

I wanna know how she knows (Me)

And how she reads my mind (She)

She catches me every time

She could be psychic (Yeah)

But I love this

She knows that I date other chicks (Les Folles)

But I still think about her (For weeks)

His third eye is always on me

She could be psychic (Yeah)

But I love this You’ve been waiting so long

You’ve been waiting so long

You’ve been waiting so long

You’ve been waiting so long

You’ve been waiting so long, I’m here to answer your call

Lyrics2Chansons has a song lyrics licensing agreement with the Society of Music Publishers and Authors (SEAM)