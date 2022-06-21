Chris Brown puts an end to comparisons with Michael Jackson!

At 33, Chris Brown is about to release his new studio album, breezy. On this occasion, he gave some information on the realization of this opus, but especially evoked the comparison with Michael Jackson…

This Friday, June 24, Chris Brown is due to release his 10th solo studio album, Breezy, of which he unveiled the single to the afrobeat rhythm, Call Me Every Day, in collaboration with Wizkid a few days ago. And while his fans are impatiently awaiting this new opus on which we will find featurings from Lil Wayne, Jack Harlow, Anderson .Paak, Tory Lanez, HER or Ella Mai, the singer, and now father of 3 children, has made some revelations about the design of this new project, but also especially evoked the comparison often made between him and Michael Jackson. As part of the promotion of breezy, CB thus found himself face to face with Big Boy for an interview on his BigBoyTV channel in which he delivered some details on the creation of this 1st project in 3 years. Among others, he explained having recorded nearly 250 songs for this album, and having retained 23 of them for the final tracklist. He also confided that he started working on this LP when his previous project, Indigo, in 2019, and that he had been friends with Nigerian Wizkid for over 15 years. But above all he lingered, as he rarely does, on the comparison with the King of Pop…

Chris Brown feat. Wizkid- Call Me Every Day :

READ ALSO:

Lil Baby teases a first collaboration with Chris Brown [Vidéo]

Thanks to Michael Jackson

The artist who will go to concerts this summer with Lil Baby on the joint US tour, One of Them Ones, is regularly compared to Michael Jackson, whether for his talents as an interpreter or a dancer. While he has never hid that his idol, who was also nicknamed Bambi, was a big, if not the biggest, influence in 2019, 50 Cent – ​​just like NFL star Ryan Clark, more recently – even said that Chris had become better than Michael! Faced with Big Boy, CB returned to this comparison regularly debated by his fans or Internet users… which he does not necessarily validate. For him, Michael Jackson is “the top”, and above all he says that he never ventures into debates on this subject. He once again acknowledged that MJ had inspired him enormously, adding that he would never be able to compete with him. : “My personal take on the matter is that I wouldn’t even be breathing, or even be able to sing a song if this man hadn’t existed. […] I don’t know if people see that comparison as a Jordan-Kobe thing, but I really don’t see it the same way. He is light years ahead. There is no competition with him.” He then recounted that he had created a veritable sanctuary in his home dedicated to Michael, before concluding: “No, I’m sure I’m not better than him!” This may put an end to these debates to which Justin Bieber had also contributed, when he compared Breezy to a combination of Michael Jackson and 2Pac… just that!

Chris Brown’s interview with Big Boy:

READ ALSO:

Beyoncé announces her return with a new album, Renaissance!