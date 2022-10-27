Entertainment

Chris Brown quotes him in a song and ignites the web (Video) – La Nouvelle Tribune

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 2 1 minute read

The famous influencer of Nigerian origin Ramon Abbas and better known under the pseudonym “Hushpuppi” made the front page of publications on the blue bird’s social network. This situation is indeed following the evocation of his name by the American star Chris Brown in the titled song Monalisa which he jointly released with Lojay. In the verse, the singer indicates in particular: « See for this life | Me and you chop like Hushpuppi | We walk and they watch | Please show them that you are the best…”.

This mention of the Nigerian influencer’s name sparked several comments on the blue bird’s social network. Some say that the one who has been in detention for several months in the United States is the idol of many young people. “Young girls, the idol of many young boys was hushpuppi also a forewarned man is forearmed”, mocked a user.

A celebrity?

For another, the mention of his name in the star’s song is a sign of real celebrity. “Hushpuppi really chops life and is very popular in the world even chrisbrown testifies in monalisa remix”, publishes another. Note that the man known by the pseudonym Hushpuppi is being sued for money laundering and other email extortion schemes that cost its victims nearly $24 million.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 2 1 minute read

Related Articles

Met Gala 2022: Nicki Minaj on the verge of the accident of…

2 mins ago

Cineuropa vindicates the musical in an edition that will reward Ana Belén, Charo López and Lois Patiño

11 mins ago

Jennifer Lopez displays ultra precious jewel nails

13 mins ago

Iman Vellani hints that there will be a second season of Ms. Marvel

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button