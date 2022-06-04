Chris Brown receives restraining order for harassment and it feels like deja vu

The news surrounding Chris Brown has been popping up for years. Recall her episode with Rihanna a few years ago, where the singer accused the singer, who was her boyfriend at the time, of being horribly violent with her, throwing punches in her face.

Chris Brown had therefore lost in court and had to pay the consequences by doing community service, and he swore he had changed since. Besides, he would always try to be in contact with Rihanna… again, last year, he commented on one of her photos on Instagram, to let her know he was there.

We also learned that he had a child with another woman, while he was in a relationship with Karrueche Tran, a few years ago. So scandals are definitely an integral part of his life.

And if he seemed to have calmed down last yearChris Brown has just been charged, yet again, with attempting to seduce and ‘stalk’ a young woman, Cassandra, and this charge comes shortly after one that surfaced in May where the singer was accused of rape , but was found not guilty.

Apparently, the young woman involved in the case would have asked to obtain a restraining order, following a party where she would have met Chris Brown and that he would have tried to seduce her. The singer would have continued thereafter to follow the young woman to the point where it is harassing and would have tried several times to flirt with her.

Cassandra would have succeeded in obtaining the order, which now obliges the singer to stay at least 100 meters from her. In the legal documents of the young woman, she would accuse the singer of the “stalker” and of having tried to seduce her without her knowledge, several times for several days.

He is now also forbidden for the singer to try to contact the young woman in any way and to try to obtain her address.

Faced with these accusationsChris Brown’s lawyer, Mark Geragos, reportedly took the lead in claiming that the singer doesn’t even know the woman and that “it’s sad since this woman probably suffers from psychological problems “.

The appearance in court for Cassandra’s case will be next month, and we will know at that time what will happen to Chris Brown in the face of these charges.

To be continued…

Source : Us Weekly – E News