Chris Brown responds to million dollar lawsuit against him
Chris Brown battles an event organizer who claims he pulled out of a planned benefit concert. The singer is being sued for more than $1 million, but he claims the company breached his contract and he was right to pull out of the show. The lawsuit comes as Karrueche Tran’s ex is currently on tour promoting his latest project. It also comes months after a woman sued Brown for sexual assault.
Chris Brown sued for $1 million for canceled concert
The ‘Run It’ singer is accused of skipping a benefit concert to help those affected by two hurricanes in 2021. LeJuan Bailey, owner and vice president of DML Real Estate Investors and Construction, recently explained during a a press conference how his company covered Brown’s expenses for performing, travel accommodations, and private plane requests. Bailey says his company racked up a $1.1 million bill as a result, and Brown refuses to pay and he canceled hours before the show.