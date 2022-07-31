Chris Brown responds to million dollar lawsuit against him

Source: YouTube

“I acted in good faith and sponsored this concert out of love and respect for residents in need,” Bailey said at the conference, Hip Hop DX Reports. “I’m appalled that Chris Brown is refusing to reimburse me for a show he didn’t show up to after we advertised our show and sold tickets. »

Brown was scheduled to perform at Bailey’s “One Night Only Benefit Concert.” in March for the victims of Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas in Texas in Louisiana. The concert, which also featured headliner Monica, was later cancelled. People who purchased tickets received a refund.

Singer responds and denies bailing out a gig at the last minute

Brown denies Bailey’s account. TMZ spoke to Brown and confirms that Brown did not cancel the performance hours prior, noting that they saw a letter that Brown’s legal team allegedly emailed event organizers on March 17 to withdraw from the performance.

According to Brown’s letter, Bryson Tiller was also scheduled to perform and was removed from the lineup without a replacement. Brown says it was a breach of the contract he had in place, and therefore he chose not to perform.

The letter appears to have been sent two days before the show, and not during the soundcheck, which is when Bailey claims she found out he wouldn’t be performing. Brown’s sources say the two sides negotiated to settle the ordeal. The singer reportedly offered to make a 6-figure donation to a Houston-based charity.

Brown is currently on tour to promote his album breezy. He recently slammed the media for not covering his music and instead focusing on legal issues. Album sales for the project were reportedly not the best.

“July 8th breezy deluxe album,” he wrote in his Instagram stories. “It’s okay…SEEMS LIKE YOU ONLY INVEST IN THE NEGATIVE STORIES ABOUT ME. CHRIS HAS PROBLEMS (THE WHOLE WORLD IS ON). Chris is releasing an album [crickets]. I’m back on my gangsta shit. It’s BRACKING at all times. Brown is known for his alleged problems with women.

