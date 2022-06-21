Chris Brown responds to those who compare him to Michael Jackson

And clear things up once and for all.

Chris Brown spoke about the comparison that is regularly made between him and Michael Jackson. For Breezy, it’s time to end the debate.

The 33-year-old singer is in full promotion of his tenth solo album “Breezy”, precisely, which will be unveiled on Friday June 24. And this is not the only news concerning him, since he will also begin a joint tour this summer with Lil Baby named “One of Them Ones”. A busy program which therefore requires increased promotion. Guest on the podcast of big boy, the interpreter of “IFFY” spoke on various subjects. If his career and his projects were mentioned, the subject involving his comparison with Michael Jackson was also discussed.

From the beginning of his career Breezy has distinguished himself by his many talents. In addition to his vocal talents (as a rapper and as a singer), the artist is also a remarkable dancer who has amazed more than one. Not to mention his performing skills. In other words, Chris Brown’s performances were quickly unanimous whether with the public or within the US rap game, so much so that the latter was quickly compared to the King of Pop.. Indeed, the comparison regularly comes up. Is Chris Brown the next generation GM? Is he as strong as the legend? Can he be considered his successor? So many questions that generate many debates, especially on social networks. Lately, it is even Fivio Foreign who called Brown the “new Michael Jackson”. Words validated by 50 Cent, justin bieber and many others.

It is therefore no surprise that the subject was broached by Big Boy. The singer, who very rarely speaks about the subject, took the opportunity to close the debate which, according to him, has no place.. He explains :

“My take on this is that I wouldn’t even be breathing or even be able to sing a single song if this man hadn’t existed. I don’t know if people see that as something to the Jordan-Kobe, but I don’t see it like that. He’s light years ahead of everyone. There’s no competition with him.”

That has the merit of being clear. It must be said that looking back at the immensity of the career of legend Michel Jackson, is it really possible to compare him with anyone? Brown being an indisputable fan of the artist since childhood, one can understand that this comparison made him uncomfortable.