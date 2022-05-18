Chris Brown Reveals “Breezy” Cover Art & Features From Fivio Foreign, Tory Lanez, Ella Mai & More!

Chris BrownThe 10th studio album is due out next month. The singer honored fans with what they can expect from the new album, including featured artists and official album cover photos.

Adding to his list of projects that will ignite this summer, the singer Chris Brown dropped more details about their anticipated 10th studio album, “Breezy.”

In the black and white photo posted to his Instagram, the eclectic cover shows a close-up of the back of CB’s head with the album title clipped into his hair in OG font. The caption read:

“June 24th Breezy Album.”

The interpreter of “No Guidance” did not stop there. He then used his Instagram Story to drop the names of the artists who will appear on the planned album. Some features include Fivio Foreign, Blxst, SHE, Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez, Ella Mai and Anderson PAAK.

There could be more featured artists, but the R&B singer has yet to announce, leaving fans to wait for the album to be released. This will be Chris Brown’s first album in 4 years with his latest project “Indigo” dating back to 2019.

Chris Brown recently announced that he is going on tour with Little baby this summer. The popular singer is back in business after battling sexual assault allegations earlier this year.

Brown took to Instagram with a very special announcement. Included in the post was a poster featuring him and rapper Lil Baby announcing a new tour, titled One Of Them Ones, which will take place over the summer.

It will be the first national race for Brown since the pandemic and the newly exonerated crooner is in vogue.