Chris Brown reveals the 1st image of his daughter, Lovely Brown [Photo]

While waiting for his next album, Chris Brown has, for the 1st time, posted on social networks a photo of his 2nd daughter, Lovely Brown…



Already the father of a little girl, Royalty, now 8 years old, whom he had with Nia Guzman, and of a boy, Aeko Catori, 2 years old, born of his relationship with Ammika Harris, Chris Brown was learning in January 2022, that he would become the father of another child. His 2nd daughter, Lovely Symphani Brownfruit of the adventure he had with the model Diamond Brown. On this Friday, April 8, Breezy had decided to make the presentation by publishing a photo of the little girl, all smiles, dressed in a Gucci jumpsuit, matched with a red bow on her head, in an IG story. This is the first time that the singer, at 32, publicly acknowledges his new paternity. On his side, Lovely’s mother, Diamond Brown, shared the same photo, noting that she was celebrating her daughter’s 3rd month (who was born on January 7) here: “I gave you life, but really, you gave me mine. ♥️ HAPPY 3 months my little firecracker!”

READ ALSO:

Will Smith sanctioned: he is excluded for 10 years from the Oscars

Chris Brown in the studio…

Still involved in dark stories with young women who accuse him of sexual assault, CB is currently in the studio, where he is finishing his 10th album, dubbed breezyof which he has already broadcast 2 extracts, Iffy and its clip (in January 2022), then more recently the very 80’s single, WE (Warm Embrace) accompanied by a video with a psychedelic visual atmosphere. An album expected this summer, which should contain 16 tracks and which he said would approach love from an angle that would certainly be more that of heartache… We also heard Chris Brown alongside Dadju on the song titled Good-bye, on a Skread production. His latest studio opus, Indigowas released in 2019.



Chris Brown- WE (Warm Embrace) :