Chris Brown Sets ‘Breezy’ Album for Summer 2022 Release

It’s been three years since Chris Brown released his last solo album, Indigoand he looks set to return to the stage with a brand new project.

On Monday, May 9, the “Fine China” singer took to Instagram with an update regarding his upcoming tenth studio album. Costs. Brown has been teasing the project for months, but it looks like he’s finally set a timeline for its release.

“‘Breezy’ is coming soon,” he wrote on Instagram while adding “June” in his caption.

Fans were treated to two Costs singles so far with “Iffy” and “WE (Warm Embrace)”, both of which have been well received. However, his followers are still wondering what magic Chris Brown will concoct on his latest album.

In April, the 33-year-old singer opened up about the vibe people can expect on Costs. According to Chris, it’s a healthy mix of “love” and “heartache”, two things he knows well when it comes to relationships.

“NOT GON LIE… It takes a different kind of LOVE mixed with heartache for some of these songs on my album,” he wrote in an Instagram story. “So in advance… THANK YOU [emoji mains en prière]. »

Chris Brown will also go on tour with Lil Baby once Costs is released. Last month, he announced the One of Them Ones Tour, which will kick off in Raleigh, North Carolina on July 15.

The duo will travel to cities across the country, including Philadelphia, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Virginia Beach and Atlanta, before concluding in Las Vegas on August 27.

