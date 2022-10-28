Entertainment

Chris Brown Shades Megan Thee Stallion For Copying Her Recent Dating

Chris Brown has been busy building relationships with his fans by hosting unique meet and greets. The ‘No Guidance’ singer looks shady Megan you stallion and other artists for following his example.

The R&B singer and dancer took to Instagram to share his thoughts on other artists having similar encounters.

Chris Brown wrote:

“I’M HAPPY THAT MY ENCOUNTERS ARE STARTING TO INSPIRE ARTISTS TO REALLY FUCK THEIR FANS.

This response came days after Megan was pictured meeting fans at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Megan Hotties fans were allowed to meet the ‘Savage’ rapper as long as they bought a physical copy of his new album Traumazine.

Breezy fans, however, had to shell out $1,000 to meet him, causing controversy.

While being shaded by Chris Brownthe Texas mogul is also feeling the backlash from her recently released album, Traumazine.

The album got mixed reviews and many fans called the lead single, “HER”.

After the music video was released yesterday, Twitter users have more reason to compare it to Todrick Hall’s 2020 song, “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels.”

