Chris Brown shows love to the moms of his three kids on Mother’s Day

Chris Brown, father of three, shared a sweet message for the mothers of his children. The singer made a collage of the mothers of his three children: Nia Guzman, Ammika Harris, and Diamond Brown. The photo shows the three women with their children, and he captioned it saying: “ Happy holiday [des mères]. I love my tribe “.

Things seem to be going well for the singer and the mothers of his children

Nia is the mother of Chris’ eldest, Royalty Brown (7). Ammika Harris gave birth to Aeko Brown (2 years). Diamond Brown gave birth to her youngest daughter, Lovely Brown (4 months). Chris has always shown his children on social media and seems to be very present in their lives.

In fact, it’s good to see that the 33-year-old is getting along well with the mothers of his children, knowing that they haven’t always had the best relationship. Indeed, a few years ago, the singer was accused of not having paid child support for his first child. At the time, Nia and he had argued publicly about it on social media.

Moreover, in the recent news concerning the interpreter of “No Guidance”, it seems that A$AP Rocky overshadowed him in his recent single. In fact, A$AP rapped, “ I don’t beat my b*tch. I need my b*tch. »

Through this text, many people believe that he is attacking Chris Brown, given the physical altercation he had with his fiancée, Rihanna. Also, the fact that the song was released on Chris’ birthday, May 5, is another clue.