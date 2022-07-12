Chris Brown smashes The Weeknd record on the Billboard/Rnb charts

The new album by Chris Brown, breezy, was a great success. The success of the project propelled the singer ahead The Weeknd.

Chris Brown dethrones The Weeknd

The project was released on June 24 and features 24 songs, with numerous collaborations. We can cite in particular that of Tory Lanez, Jack Harlow, Lil Baby, Wizkid, lil wayne, HER, and many more. Even though the native of virginia is not happy with the media coverage and denounces the lack of coverage surrounding the release of the album, this one achieves a strong performance.

On July 8, Billboard announced that the success of breezy allowed to Chris Brown to break a record. It is that of the greatest number of successes in the Hot R&B Songs rankingoriginally owned by The Weeknd. Chris Brown now has a total of 79 titles in this ranking, compared to 71 for The Weeknd.

Nine new songs from breezy entered this updated list on July 9. Recall that it has existed since 2012. The songs are as follows: “Psychic”, with Jack Harlow; “Addicted,” featuring Lil Baby; “Possessive”, with Lil Wayne and BLEU; “CAB (Catch a Body)”, with Fivio Foreign; “Till The Wheels Fall Off”, with Lil Durk and Capella Grey; “Closure”, with HER; “Sex Memories”, with Ella Mai; “Need You Right Here”, with Bryson Tiller; and “Pitch Black”.