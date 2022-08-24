Chris Brown still not eligible for awards presentations

This weekend on social networks, Chris Brown claimed that it is still forbidden to perform on the stages of awards shows and BET.

What reason can explain this exclusion of the R&B singer?

The output of “Breezy” propelled more Christopher Brown in front of the musical arena. With the tour “One Of Them Ones” what he does with Lil Baby, he gains a little more notoriety. However, these successes do not convince the promoters of the rewards events, in particular the BET.

Indeed, during a thank you section to his fans on social networks last weekend, Chris brought up the subject. He explains that it was not possible for him to perform at the awards ceremonies, even at the BET.

He stated : “I don’t like fake fame…Award shows haven’t let me perform in years…Yet my shows are always sold out. Let me be awesome…”. He confirmed to a fan that he has not been contacted for the BET Awards 2022.

Moreover, he is delighted to see that his encounters with his admirers have motivated other artists to do the same. As for the words of Diddy saying that the R&B was dead, he politely asked her to be quiet. According to him, the singers R&B just adapted to the needs of the public. On the other hand, he points the finger at the industry which imposes many things.