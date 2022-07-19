Chris Brown sued again!

The singer finds himself facing justice.

Chris Brown faces new legal issues after canceling a charity concert, aimed at raising money for those affected by hurricanes Ida and Nicholas.

DML first held the “One Night Only Benefit Concert” to raise money and help people in Texas and Louisiana whose homes were destroyed in the 2021 hurricanes. DML and other community leaders have reached out to Chris Brown, who they say has “contractually agreed” to perform the show at the Toyota Center in Houston alongside Bryson Tiller and Monica.

In a press conference on Wednesday July 13, LeJuan Bailey owner and vice president of DML Real Estate Investors and Construction, said her company paid for the artist’s performance costs, as well as accommodation and private plane requests. The total cost of the fees is $1.1 million. According to a statement sent to HipHopDX, DML Real Estate Investors and Construction has contacted law firm Buzbee to pursue fraud and breach of contract claims against singer RnB and CBE Touring. The firm said:

“DML has spent over a million dollars and thousands of hours of effort to help community members devastated by hurricanes. It’s a shame Chris Brown thinks he can take the money from “an organization that is simply trying to help the community and make fun of them. The community of Houston will not tolerate such conduct.”

The “One Night Only Benefit Concert” was originally scheduled to take place in November 2021, but was postponed to March 19 due to the Astroworld Festival tragedy. The DML company explains that Brown announced on the day of the concert via Instagram that he would not be performing at the party. Due to the artist’s last-minute cancellation, the venue closed and canceled the sold-out show, causing a rash of controversy in the process.

Community leaders, such as the state representative Ron ReynoldsHouston’s philanthropic leader Sandra Massie Hines and Houston City Councilwoman Carolyn Evans Shabazzcalled on Mr Brown to do the right thing and return the DML money so hurricane victims can get the help they need. Chris Brown reportedly declined and instead performed at another unrelated Toyota Center event on August 17.

The case is expected to be filed in New York Civil Court in Manhattan on Monday, July 25.