Chris Brown – Survive The Night Lyrics & Traduction

The translation of Survive The Night by Chris Brown is available at the bottom of the page right after the original lyrics

(I won’t go back, that’s how I feel about it)

True

(Put it in my interview if you’re real about it)

yeah

(If I move on, then you gon’ hear about it)





(I feel a way and I feel real about it) yeah(I feel a way and I feel real about it) Yeah, I’m just tryna survive the night and take my own advice

And never love again

Toxic as you are, you’re a vibe

Can’t get you out of my mind

I took the drug again

Yeah, not a good decision inside, it’s only you by my side

I’ve had enough again, yeah, uh

Who told you you get to decide the way I’m feelin’ inside?

I’m fuckin’ over it I love you

You just take advantage ’cause you know I do





I can’t wait until your love don’t make me feel a way I can’t wait until I’m strong enough to walk awayI can’t wait until your love don’t make me feel a way Yeah, I’m just tryna survive the night and take my own advice

And never love again

Toxic as you are, you’re a vice

Can’t get you out of my mind

I took the drug again

You, not a good decision inside, it’s only you by my side

I’ve had enough again, yeah, uh

Who told you you get to decide the way I’m feelin’ inside?

I’m fuckin’ over it (Who told you you get to decide?)





I’m fuckin’ over it (Who told you you get to decide the way I’m feelin’ inside?)I’m fuckin’ over it Oh-oh-oh (Ooh)

I won’t go back, that’s how I feel about it

Put it in my interview if you’re real about it

If I move on, then you gon’ hear about it

I feel a way and I feel real about it I love you

You just take advantage ’cause you know I do

I can’t wait until I’m strong enough to walk away

I can’t wait until your love don’t make me feel a way Yeah, I’m just tryna survive the night and take my own advice





Toxic as you are, you’re a vice



Can’t get you out of my mind



I took the drug again



You, not a good decision inside, it’s only you by my side



I’ve had enough again, yeah, uh



Who told you you get to decide the way I’m feelin’ inside?



I’m fuckin’ over it And never love againToxic as you are, you’re a viceCan’t get you out of my mindI took the drug againYou, not a good decision inside, it’s only you by my sideI’ve had enough again, yeah, uhWho told you you get to decide the way I’m feelin’ inside?I’m fuckin’ over it (Who told you you get to decide?)

(Who told you you get to decide the way I’m feelin’ inside?)

I’m fuckin’ over it (I won’t go back, that’s how I feel about it)

True

(Put it in my interview if you’re real about it)

yeah

(If I move on, then you gon’ hear about it)

yeah

(I feel a way and I feel real about it)

Survive The Night lyrics by Chris Brown

(Won’t be going back, that’s how I feel about it)

It’s true

(Put it in my interview if you’re being honest)

Yeah





Yeah



(That’s what I feel) (If I move on, then you gon’ hear about it)Yeah(That’s what I feel) Yeah, I’m just tryna survive tonight and follow my own advice

And never love again

You’re toxic, but I like you

I can’t get you out of my head

I took the medicine

Yeah, it’s not a good decision, but you’re by my side

I’ve had enough yet, yeah, uh

Who told you you could decide how I feel inside?

I do not care





You take advantage of me because you know that I love you



I can’t wait until I’m stronger to leave



I can’t wait for your love to fail me I like youYou take advantage of me because you know that I love youI can’t wait until I’m stronger to leaveI can’t wait for your love to fail me Yeah, I’m just tryna survive tonight and follow my own advice

And never love again

You’re toxic, but I like you

I can’t get you out of my head

I took the medicine

Yeah, it’s not a good decision, but you’re by my side

I’ve had enough yet, yeah, uh

Who told you you could decide how I feel inside?

I do not care (Who said you could decide?)

(Who said you could decide how I feel inside?)

I do not care Oh-oh-oh (Ooh)

I won’t go back, that’s how I feel

Put it in my interview if you serious about it

If I move on, then you gon’ hear about it

I feel a way and I feel real about it I like you

You take advantage of me because you know that I love you





I can’t wait for your love to fail me I can’t wait until I’m stronger to leaveI can’t wait for your love to fail me Yeah, I’m just tryna survive tonight and follow my own advice

And never love again

You’re toxic, but I like you

I can’t get you out of my head

I took the medicine

Yeah, it’s not a good decision, but you’re by my side

I’ve had enough yet, yeah, uh

Who told you you could decide how I feel inside?

I do not care





(Who said you could decide how I feel inside?)



I do not care (Who said you could decide?)(Who said you could decide how I feel inside?)I do not care (Won’t be going back, that’s how I feel about it)

It’s true

(Put it in my interview if you’re being honest)

Yeah

(If I move on, then you gon’ hear about it)

Yeah

(That’s what I feel)

Lyrics2Chansons has a song lyrics license agreement with the Society of Music Publishers and Authors (SEAM)