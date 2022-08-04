Entertainment

Chris Brown – Survive The Night Lyrics & Traduction

The translation of Survive The Night by Chris Brown is available at the bottom of the page right after the original lyrics

(I won’t go back, that’s how I feel about it)
True
(Put it in my interview if you’re real about it)
yeah
(If I move on, then you gon’ hear about it)

yeah

(I feel a way and I feel real about it)

Yeah, I’m just tryna survive the night and take my own advice
And never love again
Toxic as you are, you’re a vibe
Can’t get you out of my mind
I took the drug again
Yeah, not a good decision inside, it’s only you by my side
I’ve had enough again, yeah, uh
Who told you you get to decide the way I’m feelin’ inside?
I’m fuckin’ over it

I love you
You just take advantage ’cause you know I do

I can’t wait until I’m strong enough to walk away

I can’t wait until your love don’t make me feel a way

Yeah, I’m just tryna survive the night and take my own advice
And never love again
Toxic as you are, you’re a vice
Can’t get you out of my mind
I took the drug again
You, not a good decision inside, it’s only you by my side
I’ve had enough again, yeah, uh
Who told you you get to decide the way I’m feelin’ inside?
I’m fuckin’ over it

(Who told you you get to decide?)

(Who told you you get to decide the way I’m feelin’ inside?)

I’m fuckin’ over it

Oh-oh-oh (Ooh)
I won’t go back, that’s how I feel about it
Put it in my interview if you’re real about it
If I move on, then you gon’ hear about it
I feel a way and I feel real about it

I love you
You just take advantage ’cause you know I do
I can’t wait until I’m strong enough to walk away
I can’t wait until your love don’t make me feel a way

Yeah, I’m just tryna survive the night and take my own advice

And never love again

Toxic as you are, you’re a vice

Can’t get you out of my mind

I took the drug again

You, not a good decision inside, it’s only you by my side

I’ve had enough again, yeah, uh

Who told you you get to decide the way I’m feelin’ inside?

I’m fuckin’ over it

(Who told you you get to decide?)
(Who told you you get to decide the way I’m feelin’ inside?)
I’m fuckin’ over it

(I won’t go back, that’s how I feel about it)
True

(Put it in my interview if you’re real about it)
yeah
(If I move on, then you gon’ hear about it)
yeah
(I feel a way and I feel real about it)

Survive The Night lyrics by Chris Brown

(Won’t be going back, that’s how I feel about it)
It’s true
(Put it in my interview if you’re being honest)
Yeah

(If I move on, then you gon’ hear about it)

Yeah

(That’s what I feel)

Yeah, I’m just tryna survive tonight and follow my own advice
And never love again
You’re toxic, but I like you
I can’t get you out of my head
I took the medicine
Yeah, it’s not a good decision, but you’re by my side
I’ve had enough yet, yeah, uh
Who told you you could decide how I feel inside?
I do not care

I like you

You take advantage of me because you know that I love you

I can’t wait until I’m stronger to leave

I can’t wait for your love to fail me

Yeah, I’m just tryna survive tonight and follow my own advice
And never love again
You’re toxic, but I like you
I can’t get you out of my head
I took the medicine
Yeah, it’s not a good decision, but you’re by my side
I’ve had enough yet, yeah, uh
Who told you you could decide how I feel inside?

I do not care

(Who said you could decide?)
(Who said you could decide how I feel inside?)
I do not care

Oh-oh-oh (Ooh)
I won’t go back, that’s how I feel
Put it in my interview if you serious about it
If I move on, then you gon’ hear about it
I feel a way and I feel real about it

I like you
You take advantage of me because you know that I love you

I can’t wait until I’m stronger to leave

I can’t wait for your love to fail me

Yeah, I’m just tryna survive tonight and follow my own advice
And never love again
You’re toxic, but I like you
I can’t get you out of my head
I took the medicine
Yeah, it’s not a good decision, but you’re by my side
I’ve had enough yet, yeah, uh
Who told you you could decide how I feel inside?
I do not care

(Who said you could decide?)

(Who said you could decide how I feel inside?)

I do not care

(Won’t be going back, that’s how I feel about it)
It’s true
(Put it in my interview if you’re being honest)
Yeah
(If I move on, then you gon’ hear about it)
Yeah
(That’s what I feel)

