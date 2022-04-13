Chris Brown : the rapper announces to be a father for the third time

Chris Brown has confirmed that he and model Diamond Brown welcomed a baby girl in January. He revealed the news with an adorable Instagram photo celebrating the child’s three-month birthday.

The photo shows the baby girl, named Lovely Symphani, wearing a red and blue Gucci jumpsuit with a matching headband.

Diamond shared the same Instagram photo on Thursday, along with the caption, “I gave you life, but really, you gave me mine. HAPPY 3 months my little firecracker!”.

Awww! Chris Brown and Diamond Brown showing their daughter some online love for her 3 months (: @gettyimages) pic.twitter.com/lTIEuhFGrR — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) April 8, 2022

The rapper, still on trial for rape, already had a 7-year-old daughter named Royalty with his ex-girlfriend Nia Guzman, and a 2-year-old son, Aeko Catori, with Ammika Harris.

Chris Brown spoke of his learning of fatherhood in 2015, a year after the birth of his eldest. “I have a pretty incredible co-parenting job, I have to learn how to be a father, in particular learn how to take care of someone else,” he said at the microphone of Ryan Seacrest. “I barely know how to brush my teeth in the morning! It’s really awesome. It makes you very humble. It’s very soothing. I think I was an exuberant, very hyperactive child, but now that I see that, my daughter calms me down,” added the man who continues to chain legal disputes and arrests.