Chris Brown thinks Boosie Badazz is the “GOAT” of American rap.

The “greatest of all time” debate can never bring everyone together. Chris Brown just revealed who he thinks is the GOAT.

Boosie “more real than ever” according to Breezy

The question of who deserves a place in the hip-hop pantheon is always a fun and highly debatable conversation. Chris Brown recently took to Instagram to proclaim the GOAT status of Boosie Badazz. He called the Louisiana icon a “more real than ever”.

breezy ended his post with lots of laughing emojis, so maybe he’s speaking lightly jokingly here or predicting outrage. That said, there is no denying the impact that Boosie had earlier in his career. With nearly sixty projects to his name and more than 20 years of career, he is one of the most influential rappers to date.

Everything indicates in the comments that many fans agree with the 33-year-old singer. However, some remain skeptical of this idea. Since Boosie released from prison in 2014, he gained greater notoriety. However, this is more for his opinions and controversial statements than for his musical output.

Boosie was criticized for the way he raised his children and his comments against the LGBTQ+ community. Brown’s comments may not come as a surprise to some, given that Chris Brown is the subject of criticism for its tumultuous past.