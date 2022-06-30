Chris Brown – Till The Wheels Fall Off Lyrics & Traduction

The translation of Till The Wheels Fall Off by Chris Brown is available at the bottom of the page right after the original lyrics

[ Chris Brown]

Summertime but it feels cold

Sun’s out and it’s shinin’ low

I’m just tryna make it through the day

Ain’t thinkin’ ’bout tomorrow





I pray to Lord my soul to keep



‘Cause there’s darkness all around me As I lay me down to sleepI pray to Lord my soul to keep‘Cause there’s darkness all around me [Chris Brown]

Told my brother we gon’ slide (Oh, yeah)

We gon’ ride

‘Til the wheels fall off, we gon’ ride (Ooh, woah)

‘Til the wheels fall off, we gon’ ride (Ooh)

‘Til the wheels fall off, we gon’ [Chris Brown]

Ride and we gon’ slide (Woo), free Wunna and Slime

Fightin’ for our lives while they get paid up out of confinement (Woo)

They don’t like the fact I went from Honda to a ‘Rari (Nah)

Bust down to a plain Jane, hate the shit you can’t change (Skrrt)

Tryna be a winner, but I’ll still be feelin’ lost in it (Woo)

Tryin’ not to sin but that shit hard when niggas crossin’ me (Wow)

Holdin’ back tears, tryna write me off (Woo)

Bitch, you don’t know how to love, guess your heartbeat off, yeah

I been goin’ crazy, tryna save me, ain’t no antidote (Woah)

I would say your name but I ain’t sayin’ that shit anymore (Woah)

Drownin’ out the bread is just a feelin’ you won’t ever know

I’m a livin’ legend, I’ma say it ’til it’s time to go

I done put in heavy work, my children won’t ever hurt (Woo)

Ridin’ for my people until heaven make another Earth (Brrah)

Shot my nigga Bobby five times, I was hella hurt (Ooh, woah)

Caught up in some politics, now we on some wildin’ shit (Yeah)

I just wanna see my niggas on without the candle lit (Yeah)

Most my niggas learn how to get money but can’t manage it (Ooh)

Couple of my bitches say the word and I’ma handle it (Woo)

If my heart break, no compensation for the damages

Never thought that I could feel so low

All that shit I did for niggas and they still so cold

And why that bitch I really love won’t accept my lovin’?

I’m grown and I still don’t know (Oh, oh, oh) [ Chris Brown]

Summertime but it feels cold (Feels cold)

Sun’s out and it’s shinin’ low (Oh, oh, oh)

I’m just tryna make it through the day (Make it through the day)

Ain’t thinkin’ ’bout tomorrow (No, no, no)

As I lay me down to sleep (Sleep)

I pray to Lord my soul to keep (Soul to keep)

‘Cause there’s darkness all around me [Chris Brown]

Told my brother we gon’ slide

We gon’ ride

‘Til the wheels fall off, we gon’ ride (Woah, yeah, damn, woah)

‘Til the wheels fall off, we gon’ ride (Ooh, ooh)

‘Til the wheels fall off, we gon’ [Lil Durk]

I done got it out the mud, that shit was uncomfortable (Uncomfortable)

Mama worked a 9 to 5, she left me five lunchables (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

All them guns your ass be postin’, nigga still touchable (Brrt)

Had the police shoot out the bucket just to find the matchin’ shoe (Yeah, yeah)

All the hoop niggas wanna rap and all the rap niggas wanna hoop (Mmm-hmm)

How you get more time for drugs like you the nigga who doin’ the shooting?

Brother died, they ain’t wanna post, ’cause they do the most at them computers

They like, “How you ain’t GD and your daddy was under Larry Hoover?” (Woah, woah)

I be wantin’ to trip and grab the whip, but then I’ll slide on ’em (Slide on ’em)

You know I’m into it, stop goin’ live and stealin’ my vibe off (Vibe off)

I done wrote to jails, when I was on the floor like “Take some time off” (Yeah, yeah)

He said “No” ’cause I kept smilin’ in my mugshot (Yeah, yeah)

We on everybody ass

All the shorties who real, who wanna slide, turn them droughts? (Skrrt)

I don’t care where we at, we can have a shootout in Calabasas (Brrt)

I’m ridin’ with the culture, I hate what they tryin’ to do to Travis Scott (Straight up)

My auntie gon’ off the Scotch

See a nigga I called my brother, he was in the trenches movin’ my watch (Yeah, yeah)





And I told you “Ain’t no clout”, nigga, you the only nigga that walk And I told you “Ain’t no drought”, you think you the only nigga that got wok? (Nah)And I told you “Ain’t no clout”, nigga, you the only nigga that walk [Chris Brown]

Told my brother we gon’ slide

We gon’ ride

‘Til the wheels fall off, we gon’ ride (Woah)

‘Til the wheels fall off, we gon’ ride (Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)

‘Til the wheels fall off, we gon’ [Capella Grey]

We always scared to watch what we do (We do)

Same gang-gang with me since Robins and Trues (Huh?)

Bluffin’, they know we ain’t hard to find (Huh?)





That’s why when our business blow, what them a do pon the internet?



Postin’ for the opps to watch, nah, we not into that



They know what it is, they silly, they don’t try



Fine by me, you spillin’, we gon’ slide (Oh)



Spliffs in the hallway (Oh), rollin’ with my day-ones (Oh)



Catch you on an off-day (Oh), ain’t no fuckin’ fear ones



Down too long, can’t lie



Now we’re way too fly to cry, yeah We been outside posted on the stoop, uhThat’s why when our business blow, what them a do pon the internet?Postin’ for the opps to watch, nah, we not into thatThey know what it is, they silly, they don’t tryFine by me, you spillin’, we gon’ slide (Oh)Spliffs in the hallway (Oh), rollin’ with my day-ones (Oh)Catch you on an off-day (Oh), ain’t no fuckin’ fear onesDown too long, can’t lieNow we’re way too fly to cry, yeah [ Chris Brown]

Summertime but it feels cold

Sun’s out and it’s shinin’ low

I’m just tryna make it through the day





As I lay me down to sleep



I pray to Lord my soul to keep



‘Cause there’s darkness all around me Ain’t thinkin’ ’bout tomorrowAs I lay me down to sleepI pray to Lord my soul to keep‘Cause there’s darkness all around me [Chris Brown]

Told my brother we gon’ slide

We gon’ ride

‘Til the wheels fall off, we gon’ ride (Ooh, woah)

‘Til the wheels fall off, we gon’ ride (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

Till The Wheels Fall Off Lyrics by Chris Brown

[Chris Brown]

It’s summer but it’s cold

The sun is up and it’s shining low

I’m just trying to survive today

I don’t think about tomorrow





I pray to the Lord to keep my soul



‘Cause darkness surrounds me As I lay down to sleepI pray to the Lord to keep my soul‘Cause darkness surrounds me [Chris Brown]

I told my bro we gon’ slide (Oh, yeah)

To roll

Until the wheels drop, we gon’ roll (Ooh, woah)

Until the wheels drop, we gon’ roll (Ooh)

Until the wheels fall off we go [Chris Brown]

We gon’ roll and slide (Woo), release Wunna and Slime

We fight for our lives while they get paid during lockdown (Woo)

They don’t like that I went from a Honda to a Ferrari (Nah)

A diamond watch, hate the thing you can’t change (Skrrt)

I try to be a winner, but I still feel lost (Woo)

I try not to sin but it’s hard when niggas betray me (Wow)

I hold back my tears, they tryna erase me (Woo)

Bitch, you don’t know how to love, you got no heart, yeah

I’m going crazy, I’m trying to save myself, there’s no antidote (Woah)

I could say your name but I won’t (Woah)

Drowning the pain is a feeling you’ll never know

I’m a living legend, I’ll say it until it’s time to go

I worked hard, my kids will never suffer (Woo)

I defend my people until the end (Brrah)

They shot my nigga Bobby five times, I was damn hurt (Ooh, woah)

We had a lot of trouble, now we do what we want (Yeah)

I just want my homies known without a funeral (Yeah)

Most of my niggas learn how to make money but can’t handle it (Ooh)

My bitches just tell me and I take care of everything (Woo)

If my heart breaks, there’s no compensation for the damage

I never thought I could feel so bad





And why won’t this bitch I really love accept my love?



I grew up and I still don’t know (Oh, oh, oh) Everything I done for niggas and they still coldAnd why won’t this bitch I really love accept my love?I grew up and I still don’t know (Oh, oh, oh) [ Chris Brown]

It’s summer but it’s cold (it’s cold)

The sun is up and it’s shining low (Oh, oh, oh)

I’m just tryna survive today (survive today)

I don’t think about tomorrow (No, no, no)

As I lay down to sleep (sleep)

I pray to the Lord to keep my soul (keep my soul)

‘Cause darkness surrounds me



[Chris Brown]

[Chris Brown] I told my bro we gon’ slide (Oh, yeah)



To roll



Until the wheels drop, we gon’ roll (Ooh, woah)



Until the wheels drop, we gon’ roll (Ooh)



Until the wheels fall off we go [Lil Durk]

Came out of the mud, it was uncomfortable (uncomfortable)

Mama worked 9 to 5, she left me five Lunchables (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

All these guns you socialize, nigga I can still reach you (Brrt)

The police do the job for me (Yeah, yeah)

All gamers wanna rap and all rappers wanna game (Mmm-hmm)

Your prison sentence is so heavy it looks like you shot someone

My brother is dead, they don’t want to post about it, because they have other things to do

They say, “How come you’re not a GD when your dad was with Larry Hoover?” (Woah, woah)

I wanna take the car and take them for a ride (take a ride)

You know I’m in my element, stop doing lives and stealing my vibe

I used to send letters to the prisons, when I was on the floor like “Reduce my sentence” (Yeah, yeah)

He said “No” ’cause I kept smiling in my jail picture (Yeah, yeah)

We watch everyone

I accept all the bitches that real and ready to roll (Skrrt)

I don’t care where, we can cause a shootout in Calabasas (Brrt)

I roll with the culture, I hate what they tryna do to Travis Scott (Direct)

My aunt is going crazy

I see a nigga that I used to consider my brother, he was on the block stealing my watch (Yeah, yeah)

And I told you “there’s no drought”, you think you the only nigga that got it all? (Nope)

And I told you “No fame”, nigga, you the only nigga that left



[Chris Brown]

[Chris Brown] I told my bro we gon’ slide (Oh, yeah)



To roll



Until the wheels drop, we gon’ roll (Ooh, woah)



Until the wheels drop, we gon’ roll (Ooh)



Until the wheels fall off we go [Capella Grey]

We’re always scared to watch what we do (we do)

Same gang with me from Robins and trues (Huh?)

They’re bluffing, they know we ain’t hard to find (Huh?)

We’re outside, uh

That’s why when our business explodes, what do they do on the Internet?

They put it up for the opposition to see, no, that ain’t our style

They know what it is, they are fools, they don’t try

I’m fine, you talk, we slip (Oh)

Joints in the hallway (Oh), with my childhood friends (Oh)

You’re not safe even if it’s your day off

We been down a long time, I can’t lie

Now we way too high to cry, yeah [ Chris Brown]

It’s summer but it’s cold

The sun is up and it’s shining low

I’m just trying to survive today

I don’t think about tomorrow

As I lay down to sleep

I pray to the Lord to keep my soul

‘Cause darkness surrounds me [Chris Brown]

I told my bro we gon’ slide (Oh, yeah)

To roll

Until the wheels drop, we gon’ roll (Ooh, woah)

Until the wheels drop, we gon’ roll (Ooh)

