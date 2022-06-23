Chris Brown would like to collaborate with Beyoncé

Tomorrow, Friday June 24, Chris Brown will release his tenth album. As a prelude to this event, the singer unveiled the tracklist of his opus. In addition, the rapper revealed the name of the artist with whom he would like to work in the future.

Could we expect a future collaboration between the Queen B and the native of Virginia

”Breezy” will be available for streaming this Friday (June 24)and Chris Brown did a lot of work to prepare for this release. In addition, he is already thinking about the future by talking about a collaboration he would like to carry out in the future. Brown worked with just about every heavyweight in the music industry, and became a legend himself.

However, during a visit to Million Dollarz Worth of Game, he admitted that there is still a collaboration that he has not yet materialized. To this effect he stated: “Most likely Beyonce…only because of what it would sound like, we really make a song with the two of us dancing in it. That would be awesome, like a cross off my to-do list. She’s probably the only one I haven’t worked with yet. I do not refuse the offer.”

We can not be 100% sure of the realization of this dream of the rapper. However, what hip-hop lover wouldn’t want to see this wonderful cocktail come true. Moreover, the fans of the two singers expressed themselves on this potential.