Chris Brown’s Kids: Meet His 3 Precious Little Ones E! News UK

Chris Brown is the proud father of three different children with three different wives. Find out all about her adorable brood here!

Chris Brown has been at the top of the R&B scene since his debut single “Run It” took over the Billboard charts in 2005. The singer, songwriter, dancer and actor has gone on to release hit after album, including 2011’s. FAME, which won him the Grammy for Best R&B Album. His latest offering includes singles from his highly anticipated tenth studio album. Costswhich is scheduled for release in the summer of 2022.

Although he has had major success in his career, Chris has also managed to find his fortune in his personal life, even after being accused of assault by various women, including former girlfriends. Rihanna and Karrueche Tran. The “Don’t Wake Me Up” singer has just confirmed that he is the father of a beautiful baby girl who was born three months ago. The artist is now the proud father of three children from three different women. Find out all about Chris’ great offspring here!

Royalties

Chris welcomed his first child, daughter Royaltieswith his girlfriend at the time Nia Guzman on May 27, 2014. During the pandemic, it was reported that Chris and Nia were taking no risks when it came to Royalty’s health. “Royalty’s health and safety is the number one priority at all times,” a source EXCLUSIVELY said. HollywoodLife. “Chris and Nia take no chances when it comes to protecting their daughter. They don’t allow her to come into contact with anyone other than her own family members and she doesn’t even leave any of their homes to go out in public. But Royalty isn’t missing a thing and they keep her busy with lots of arts and crafts projects and games. She loves to go swimming, and of course the TikTok dances which Royalty loves to do.

Aeko

On November 20, 2019, Chris and Ammika Harris gave birth to their son Aeko. Although Ammika and Aeko live in Germany, Chris makes sure to see his only son as often as he can and spoil him as well. Talk to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in October 2021, an insider said, “While Chris can’t always be with his son in person, he goes above and beyond to check in with Aeko on a regular basis despite their distance. He loves seeing photos and videos of his son, FaceTiming, etc. The source added, “Chris is always sending little gifts and he can’t believe Aeko is going to be two years old already. He can’t wait to see his little boy grow up.

Another insider said HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “It was so important to Chris to [spend] Bonding time with her son since he just had a birthday last month and now the festive season is upon us. Chris is having the time of his life in London with Aeko. He can’t believe how much he looks like her.

Handsome

After all the rumors that Chris is the father of Brown Diamondit’s the little girl, Handsome, the singer finally confirmed the news on April 8 by sharing a sweet photo of the tot with a string of red heart emojis below the image. Diamond, who was first linked to Chris in June 2019, had yet to reveal the identity of Lovely’s father.

In September, Diamond revealed her pregnancy for the first time with a stunning photo album of her growing belly. “Just when you think you know love, something small comes to remind you how big it is,” she wrote alongside the photos. Fans immediately assumed Chris was the father, as one wrote in the comments sections, “baby breezy is almost here,” and another posted, “Young CB coming soon.”