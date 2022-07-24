Entertainment

Chris Brown’s New Baby Girl Looks Just Like Him! (Even down to the red Gucci romper!)

Photo of James James9 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read

Chris Brown posted an adorable photo of her third daughter to celebrate her 3-month birthday.

R&B Superstar Chris Brown took to Instagram to celebrate her youngest child reaching 3 months. It’s the first time Chris revealed her youngest daughter while her other children Royal and Catori Brown are posted on his Instagram page.

Chris shares his youngest daughter, beautiful brown with Instagram template Brown Diamond. At first glance, the two share the same last name but are not married.

Congratulation to Chris and diamond on their “pretty” bundle of joy.

The baby announcement is a welcome change from recent assault allegations against Chris Brown.

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, Chris Brown took to Instagram to clear his name. Last January, the singer was charged with rape. Many of her fans and peers were skeptical when the allegations emerged. Lots of people were quick to jump on the bandwagon to hit Chrisbut what he posted on Instagram surely silenced some haters.

Chris Brown shared on social media a revealing voicemail from the woman who accused him of rape. SMS between Chris Brown and the alleged victim revealed that Chris has her “ghosted” a year before the allegation, exposing a major gap in the woman’s story.

After dropping the audio bomb, Breezy followed up the story with a video with the caption “I will be waiting…….”

The Breezy team will take legal action against the alleged “victim”.

