Chris Brown’s New Netflix Documentary Isn’t Easy to Watch

Chris Brown, who made headlines for the wrong reasons several times in his career, had a lot on his heart.

The 28-year-old singer’s documentary Welcome to my life was released on Netflix Canada this weekend. The synopsis announced that we would have access to exclusive interviews, behind the scenes of his shows and unpublished moments of his career: VIP access for his fans. Finally, it is more than a great conversation of Chris Brown in the confessional.

Chris Brown definitely has talent. He hasn’t been compared to Michael Jackson over and over for nothing. The documentary, rather well received by his fans in the United States, begins in a slightly strange way – in black and white – as if it were a recap of his life style “A killer so close”. After some inspirational quotes, several big names in the music industry praise him for 22 minutes. Jamie Foxx, Usher, J.Lo, Rita Ora, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Tyga, etc., all follow one another to talk about him as if he had revolutionized the world of music during his adolescence.

After hearing a flood of compliments and understanding his early days in the industry when he was just 15, Chris addresses the ‘elephant in the room’ as he recounts how he became public enemy number one in 2009.

The one who spoke with great confidence during the first minutes of the film becomes very vulnerable when it comes time to talk about the fight that broke out between Rihanna and him after the Grammys gala. It’s the first time he’s actually broached the subject since all his run-ins with the law.

Chris says he met Riri when he was 15. They were friends for a while, before becoming boyfriend/blonde. He says they were living a fairy tale, naive and happy. Unfortunately, they couldn’t have a normal relationship given their superstar status. They were 17 or 18 when he told her he wanted to marry her, but he wanted to be honest with her. That’s when he told her that he slept with one of his employees just before things got serious with her (or early in their relationship, that’s not too clear). This is where the beginning of the end began. Rihanna completely lost his confidence and they started bickering often, both verbally and physically.

That’s when he went into detail(too even) about the famous battle that led him behind bars. He says that after the Grammys, Rihanna was mad because said girl was there, but he didn’t know she was going to be there. He handed her his phone to prove he wasn’t lying, but in his text messages there was a note from her saying “see you at the party.” They argued intensely in the car while he was driving. She hit him, yelled at him and kicked him. This is where he punched him in the face and split his lip. She spat blood in his face, threw his cell phone out the window and continued to fight him. He stopped the car to end the rather explosive chicane, but Rihanna allegedly grabbed the keys and scratched her CDs, shouting “help, he wants to kill me.” He doesn’t say how it ended, but says the bruise on the singer’s eye was formed when he pushed her face against the window.

Phew, difficult images…

The rest of the documentary is devoted to his “descent into hell” and his justifications for everything that happened to him. He talks about his suicidal thoughts, his depression, his family problems and a history of violence (his stepfather beat his mother). He then talks about his various altercations and “psycho” episodes afterwards, his stays in rehab to treat his violent urges and his breakup with Karrueche Tran, who left him via Twitter when she learned he had a child with another girl (conceived during a month break).

After all this heaviness, he and all the artists interviewed tell again how much he has a musical gift and that he did everything to conquer his demons. Chris Brown believes prison was what ultimately saved him, as being around real criminals changed his outlook on life.

The documentary is not bad in itself for people who want to know what went through his head when he committed all those violent acts in his early twenties. I imagine that it did him a great deal of good to finally be able to shout under all the roofs that he is not a monster. His point of view is interesting to hear after having only read the opinion of journalists about him for several years.

However, for those interested to the artist and who want unlimited behind-the-scenes access to the life of “real-life Chris Brown”, it’s a real miss. The documentary is also difficult to watch, as there is a certain uneasethat comes with loving Chris Brown.

Chris Brown now describes himself as a dad repented and focused on his creativity and his music.