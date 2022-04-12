Chris Brown’s Relationship With Baby Lovely Revealed: ‘He Was Always There’ E! News UK

Chris Brown “has been a part” of his new daughter Lovely “since before she was born” and “was in the hospital when she was born”.

Chris Brown32, appreciates the growing bond between him and his newborn daughter Handsome. The singer surprised fans when he confirmed he had welcomed his third child, with whom he shares Brown Diamondthree months ago by posting a precious photo of the adorable toddler last week, and it turns out the proud dad has been there every step of the way.

“This may be the first time Chris publicly acknowledged his daughter, but he played a role in her life before she was born,” a source said EXCLUSIVELY HollywoodLife. ” Chris and Diamond have known each other for years and dated for a while. Chris and Diamond started out as friends, and she and her girlfriends traveled with Chris while on tour and on the road. This has allowed them to become much closer over time and even though he has dated Diamond from time to time, he is not looking to settle down with anyone yet.

The arrival of Lovely makes Chris a father of two daughters and a son. He also shares his daughter Royalties7, with Nia Guzman and son Aeko2, with Ammika Harris. Our source said that while Chris didn’t expect to have another baby just two years after Aeko, he loves the fatherhood.

“Chris I didn’t expect to have another baby so soon, but the most important thing in the world for him is to be a father,” the insider explained. ” Chris was in the hospital when Lovely was born and so he was always there whether or not he posted about it. Luckily, Diamond lives close enough to see her daughter often and even though they aren’t a couple, Chris respects Diamond as the mother of her child and supports them in any way she can.

Before Chris confirmed he was Lovely’s father, rumors started swirling in September, when Diamond took to Instagram to share photos of her showing off her baby bump. “Just when you think you know love, something small reminds you how big it really is. ♥️,” she wrote in the caption.