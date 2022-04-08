Chris Brown’s Romantic History: From Rihanna to Ammika Harris and Diamond Brown – Up News Info

Chris Brown has had a highly publicized love life. From his relationship with Rihanna, to welcoming children with three different women, a look back at the singer’s love story.

Since being catapulted into the limelight at such a young age, Chris BrownThe personal life of has been in the foreground. The young R&B singer’s love life has really taken center stage. From the careful examination of his relationship with Rihanna to welcome three children all from different relationships, Chris’ personal life has become a topic of conversation among his devoted fans. Now we return to the women he dated.

Rihanna

Between 2007 and 2009, Chris was in a highly publicized relationship with Rihanna. The two singers started out simply as friends in the mid-2000s before their platonic relationship blossomed into romance. The couple’s romantic partnership was further examined in February 2009, when Chris physically assaulted Rihanna following an argument that escalated into a physical altercation.

In June 2009, Chris pleaded guilty to felony assault months after images of Rihanna’s battered face surfaced. He was sentenced to perform community service, five years probation and submit to domestic violence counseling. Four years after the assault, Rihanna and Chris got back together in early 2013. In May 2013, however, the two broke up.

Chris and Rihanna have spoken extensively about their relationship in the past, a romance that became a focal point in Rihanna’s personal life and all but redefined Chris’ career trajectory. Rihanna, in particular, opened up to Oprah Winfrey about their romance in 2012. “We love each other and probably always will. It’s not something we’re going to try to change. It’s not something you can quit if you’ve ever been in love,” she shared on the mogul. Next chapter series on OWN.

“I really like it,” she concluded. “The main thing for me is that he is at peace. I am not at peace if he is a little unhappy or if he is still alone. It’s important to me. It really matters that he finds that peace.

Karrueche Tran

During his first breakup with Rihanna, Chris started dating a model Karrueche Tran in 2011. In October 2012, however, the two went their separate ways. After Chris’ rekindled relationship with Rihanna didn’t work out, he reunited with Karrueche. But the couple’s relationship grew increasingly troubled.

As the couple seemingly tried to rebuild their romance, circumstances grew much more disturbing. Karrueche and Chris finally separated after the announcement of Chris’ child with Nia Guzman went public in 2015. Even more surprisingly, Karrueche alleged that Chris was threatening her with violence. She then got a five-year injunction from Chris in 2017.

Years after their split, Karrueche shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife that his life was on track. “It’s amazing to think about where I was four years ago to where I am now and it drives me to want to do more and get better and the long term goal for me is to take action and go big screen,” she shared with HL in May 2019. “I feel like the rose that grew out of the concrete, it’s that little bud that starts and continues to grow and grow and you learn that the world is your oyster and that you can keep growing by staying focused and working hard! ”

Nia Guzman

One of Chris’ less publicized relationships was with Nia Guzman. The two weren’t exactly together for very long, but during their time together they welcomed a seven-year-old daughter royalty brown. Royalty was born in May 2014, but news of Chris’ firstborn didn’t become public until the singer learned he was the father in 2015, when he reunited with Karrueche.

Over the years, Chris and Nia’s co-parenting has been rocky. In 2018, the two had an intense legal row over child support for their baby girl. But in the years that followed, the parents apparently came to an agreement. ” Chris gets along well with Nia because they or they decided long ago to make things work for the sake of Royalty,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in March 2020. For the young father, Royalty is “the most important daughter of his life and he is ready to do anything to show her how much her parents love her and that she sees how well they get along “.

Agnez Mo

Between 2017 and 2018, Chris was rumored to be linked to Agnez Mo. The two first became acquainted in September 2017. After their first meeting, flirtatious messages exchanged between the two fans sparked the interest of fans. In November 2017, Chris and Agnez really pissed fans off when photos of the couple cuddling in the recording studio were released. The last sighting of the two was in January 2018, when they were spotted on a cute date at Disneyland. The romance apparently didn’t last long, and the two singers later parted ways.

Ammika Harris

Chris had a romance that is being talked about with Ammika Harris. Rumors of the two being an item swirled throughout 2019. But by late November of that year, fans knew the unique couple was definitely serious at some point in their romance. The two welcomed their son, Aekoon November 20 of this year.

Since giving birth to their baby boy, Ammika and Chris’ lives have been turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit just months after baby Aeko was born. Ammika returned to Europe to continue her modeling work, bringing Aeko with her. Chris, however, remained in the United States. Fortunately, he was able to reunite with Ammika and Aeko in London before the family went on vacation to Tulum, Mexico in November 2020.

As for Chris and Ammika’s current stance, a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HL that the two are just determining their status. “Chris and Ammika haven’t put an official tag on the current situation with them because they’re still trying to figure out what their next move is,” the source explained. “They know the love is there and they will always be in each other’s lives, obviously, but there are so many variables at this point and everything is still up in the air. »

Brown Diamond

Chris was first linked to Brown Diamond in June 2019, when he “liked” one of the young model’s IG posts while Ammika was pregnant with his son. Diamond had also attended the “Forever” singer’s 30th birthday party in May 2019. Diamond revealed she was pregnant in September 2021, and fans were quick to assume Chris was the baby’s father. In the comments section of Diamond’s Nov. 24 Instagram post, one follower said, “Baby breezy is almost here. Another fan wrote, “Young CB coming soon,” while a third person tagged Chris and congratulated him in the comments section, sharing a baby bottle and a teddy bear emoji.

Diamond gave birth to a daughter, beautiful brown, in January 2022. It wasn’t until April 2022, when Lovely was three months old, that Chris confirmed he was indeed the father of Diamond’s child. The superstar singer posted a photo of his baby girl on his Instagram story and wrote several heart emojis. It was the first time Chris had publicly acknowledged the baby.