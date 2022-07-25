Chris Claremont, co-creator of the ‘X Men’: “Developing the ‘X Men’ with Dave Cockrum was like magic”

Chris Claremont (London, United Kingdom, 1950) is, together with the cartoonist Dave Cockrumthe creator of X Men. He talks about it with this newspaper on the terrace of the Palacio de Avilés hotel, where he is staying these days when he participates in the Celsius 232 festival of fantastic, science fiction and horror literature. The translator Virginia de la Fuente collaborates in bringing this interview to a successful conclusion.

Q. When you received the task of reviving the X MenDid you think that this was just another job?

R. At that time, that work was a low-budget series that Marvel wanted to publish. The truth is that there was no expectation of her, in fact she was going to have a monthly outing. If they had had expectations for this project, they certainly would not have commissioned it from me, who was very young. This contract gave me the opportunity to work with Dave Cockrum, who is one of the best artists I have ever met.

P. When did you realize that you were facing a great job?

R. I knew it from the beginning: before starting to work. They were characters created from scratch. It was a great opportunity. Dave Cockrum became a wonderful artist. Between the two of us we made a magnificent series. By the time Marvel realized that the “X Men” had become a blockbuster, it didn’t matter because we were having such a good time…

Q. How was the work?

R. A wonder, I tell you.

Q. I was referring to whether you thought of the character and drew it and all that.

A. Basically, the character designs were the brainchild of Dave and editor Len Wein. They created the aesthetics of the characters and the first story, the first “staple”. Right at the end of that issue I added an idea that helped the X Men to come to victory.

P. That is, it entered the second number.

A. That’s it. It was wonderful when I got into that second issue and I was able to get the characters because in the first one only the basics had been told. Developing them with Cockrum was like magic. Neither at that time, nor later, was there ever a series like the X Men: of those that could start from scratch. We started from scratch, because the rest of the Marvel stories had been published for at least ten years. At least, the superhero ones.

Q. You talk about Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

R. Yes. The fact is that I found myself in a special situation in which an author, rarely happens, can create his own characters.

Q. Since you left the X Menhalf a century ago, have you noticed that your characters have grown?

R. More than growing, they have changed.

Q. And do you like these changes?

R. Sometimes I like the changes they have given to the X Men; sometimes not.

Q. To clarify, are you talking about the changes in comics or in the movies?

R. In both media. People are always going to complain. I have already told you that both in movies and in comics: sometimes yes, sometimes no. They’re going to have Hugh Jackman on screen and they’re going to say he’s too tall for Wolverine. And they’re going to see Halle Berry on screen and they’re going to say that she’s a very small Storm. And, deep down, who cares if they get close to the characters or not. They are Halle Berry and Hugh Jackman and they work great in that alternate reality. The joke is that there are artists who complain that Wolverine is too small in the comics – one meter fifty – and that’s why they don’t like to draw him. They want to make it bigger, but it’s small, small and strong.

Q. Of the X Men –yours and those that are not–, which one do you prefer?

A. The X Men that I created are much, much better characters than the ones that are being developed right now. And I say it with a smile. Almost half a century later, every time I see my characters I still find a story to tell.

Related news