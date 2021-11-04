Chris Columbus would like to direct The Cursed Child

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter, director Chris Columbus gave an interesting interview, in which he also spoke about The Cursed Child

The film saga of Harry Potter is about to accomplish 20 years, since the first chapter came out on November 16, 2001, and the director of that film (and its sequel), Chris Columbus, came back a little on the subject in a recent interview, in which he made some interesting statements.

In fact, the director said, among other things, that one of his “little fantasies” is to direct Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the play made as a sequel to the saga.

Harry Potter: Chris Columbus on The Cursed Child

“I would love to direct The Cursed Child. It’s a great work and the guys are also of the right age to play those roles. It’s my little fantasy ”.

And who knows that someone in Warner Bros won’t listen to him, given that if the prequel saga is underway, with the five films of Fantastic Beasts, there could easily be room for a sequel.

During the interview, Columbus also talked about what it was like to work with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, also revealing some anecdotes: “In the first film there wasn’t a lot of professional experience between all three of them. That’s why we had to shoot so many scenes. For the first three months I could only shoot a close-up of one of the actors before they lost focus. In the first couple of weeks all the kids were so excited to be a part of the Harry Potter movie that they practically smiled all the time in the room. I couldn’t make them stop smiling, and so it became almost an exercise, an acting lesson for me, as a director ”.

Columbus also revealed that he has not seen one of the films in the saga in full since the premiere, but that he still looks at them in clips when they pass on TV, and it happens quite often: “I watch bits and pieces of it all the time, particularly between Thanksgiving and New Year’s when I’m on every single cable channel, 24 hours a day. I walk around the canals, I peck at it and watch a scene. It is very nostalgic because I am very proud of that first film. Being able to smile and understand that people are still looking at him twenty years later is a good feeling ”.

What do you think of the director’s words? And you would like an adaptation of it The Cursed Child?

(Source: Variety)