Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson together for Red One

Chris Evans, former Captain America, and Dwayne Johnson they will be together in the next movie by Amazon Studios: Red One.

According to Deadline, Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson will both be engaged in an action-adventure comedy, which takes the viewer into a whole new universe to explore.

The film is based on the original story of Hiram Garcia who stated that Red One was something he had been thinking about for about seven, eight years. It all started during the time period when we were all closed and working from home. Hiram Garcia is always on a business trip and wanted to take advantage of that free time that he normally would not have had.

Production

Red One will be directed and produced by Jake Kasdan, who previously worked with Dwayne Johnson on Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and its 2019 sequel Jumanji: The Next Level. The film is written by Chris Morgan, who also worked with Dwayne Johnson on Hobbs & Shaw, and produces through his Chris Morgan Productions. The film will be produced by Melvin Mar And Dany Garcia.

However, Red One isn’t the only project Chris Evans has in the pipeline. The actor will also star in the film The Gray Man, directed by Marvel colleagues Anthony and Joe Russo. Additionally, he will voice Buzz Lightyear in Pixar’s upcoming Toy Story Lightyear spin-off. Finally, the former Marvel star has also signed on to play Hollywood legend Gene Kelly, from producer John Logan.

Exit date

Red One should be released during Christmas holidays of 2023.

