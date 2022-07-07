Chris Evans and Emily Blunt star in the new Netflix – La Cosa Cine

After starring The Gray Man for Netflix, Chris Evans is ready to join a new streaming service project. Is about Pain Hustlers, a drama and suspense film that will be headed by Emily Blunt. According to Deadline, the actor is in final talks.

The film will be directed by David Yachts from a script written by Well’s Tower. The outlet notes that the project is described as something similar to The Big Short Y American Hustle. The streaming platform officially acquired the global rights to the project for around $50 million.

“The film follows Liza Drake (Blunt), a high school dropout who dreams of a better life for herself and her young daughter. Liz lands a job with a failing pharmaceutical startup in a yellowish strip mall in Central Florida. Her charm, grit and drive catapult her and the company into the high life, where she soon finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences.” the synopsis says.

