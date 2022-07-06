Chris Evans and Emily Blunt to star in ‘Pain Hustlers’

VaDeadline report that Chris Evans (‘Avengers: Endgame‘) is finalizing talks to star opposite Emily Blunt (‘A peaceful place‘) a future Netflix thriller drama titled ‘Pain Hustlers’. The film will mark a new collaboration between Evans and the streamer after doing the same in the action thriller of the Russo brothers, ‘the unseen agent‘, whose theatrical release arrives on the 15th of this month.

The film follows Liz Drake (Blunt), a high school dropout who dreams of a better life for herself and her young daughter. Liz gets a job with a failing pharmaceutical startup in a strip mall in Central Florida. Her charm, grit and drive catapult her and the company into the high life, for which she soon finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences.

It has also been confirmed that David Yates (‘Fantastic beasts and where to find them‘) direct the film from a script written by Wells Tower. With production expected to start in August, in terms of its tone the medium describes the project as a mix of‘The Big Bet’ Y‘The great American scam’.

‘Pain Hustlers’ being produced by Yates and Yvonne Walcott Yates for Wychwood Pictures along with Gray Matter Productions’ Lawrence Gray, Cyrus Mojibi, Patrick Wade, Lawrence Kao and Lloyd Everard. The executive producers are Lewis Taylor and Ben Everard.

Recall that Netflix acquired the distribution rights to this film last May, during the Cannes Film Festival, for 50 million dollars.