Chris Evans and Emily Blunt together in the movie ‘Pain Hustlers’

Chris Evans is still unstoppable. Hot on the heels of his performance, lending his voice to the main character in Pixar’s latest hit, ‘Lightyear’, now, as Deadline has announced, the actor could have found his new role. The one who has been Captain America in the Marvel movies is in final negotiations to star opposite Emily Blunt in the David Yates-directed Netflix crime drama ‘Pain Hustlers’.

Written by Wells Tower, the film will focus on Liza Drake, played by Blunt, a woman trying to get ahead and find success. Liza is a high school dropout whose biggest goal is to provide a better life than she did for her little daughter. After keeping herself in the never-ending search for a well-paying job, Liza is hired at a pharmaceutical company in Central Florida. When she joins, the company is on the verge of collapse with the people at the top making bad decisions that drain her money and time, but because of her new hire, things are about to change. Smart and quick-witted, with charisma to match, Liza proves to be a venerable recruit for the troubled business, soon propelling both the company and herself to the top of their game, with all the money that comes with it. But, things are not what they seem, something Liza soon learns as she plunges into the darker underbelly of the other side of the business.

As far as Evans is concerned, his role in the story is yet to be revealed, but he’s sure to fit into any character that comes his way. Along with ‘Lightyear’, the actor has been busy for years fighting alongside the Avengers, but has also had new adventures, such as ‘Daggers in the back’, or the next romantic action movie from Apple and directed by Dexter Fletcher, ‘Ghosted’, which will bring him together with Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody and Amy Sedaris. In addition, in a few days it will be possible to see how Evans manages in the action thriller that the Russo brothers have made for Netflix, ‘The invisible agent’, where the actor will face the new Ken, that is, Ryan Gosling.

Production on ‘Pain Hustlers’ is expected to begin in late August. The film’s production team consists of Gray Matter Productions founder Lawrence Gray, serving as producer alongside Yates and Yvonne Walcott Yates’ Wychwood Pictures. Lewis Taylor and Ben Everard will join as executive producers with the co-production team including Cyrus Mojibi, Patrick Wade, Lawrence Kao and Lloyd Everard.

