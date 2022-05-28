Chris Evans and how to wear the chevron mustache this summer

It’s time for chevron mustache! A first look at the trailer for the gray man —the Russo Brothers spy thriller, starring Chris EvansRyan Gosling and Ana De Armas, which premieres on July 22 on Netflix and which is— makes it clear to us that the whiskers are back in fashion.

Chris Evans as Lloyd Hansen in The Gray Man © 2022 Netflix, Inc.

The truth is that we are not talking about any mustache, but about the irreverent and terribly sexy chevron mustache. Own Chris Evans —CIA agent Lloyd Hansen in the gray man—, I had already worn this style in 2018 for the Show broadway LobbyHero and now, once again, the actor confirms how you should ask for the look to your trusted barber.

What is the chevron mustache?

This type of moustache it has a thick growth, with slightly elongated tips up to the upper lip and not beyond it. Additionally, it does not include any other accompanying facial hair.

The best thing is that this moustache It can be customized to fit your face. For example, Chris Evans he chose it very thick to harmonize his oval face, while the actor from normal people, Paul Mescalopted for a version with a more controlled volume, so as not to overly mark his elongated physiognomy with a defined jaw.

However the chevron mustache it is not a new trend. It was the mustache defined in the 80s as “police mustache”, brought to the scene by Freddie Mercury and resurrected by henry cavill Y Zack Efron.

Paul Mescal. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

How to keep a chevron mustache flawless?

to show off a mustache like Chris Evansthe advice is to comb it downwards with a fine-toothed comb and, with the help of scissors, trim what is necessary, following the natural roundness of the shape.

Another tool that you can use, only if you know how to handle it well, is the razor and its separator. To get the look of Chris Evansyou will have to make sure that you have at least half a centimeter of moustache and, after shaving the rest of your face, start by creating a circular beard, until only the mustache remains. Then clean the rest and to define use the razor next to the scissors. Finally, after shaving, moisturize the skin and, if you wish, add a little wax to give direction to the hair.

If you also want to get a moustache of “home finish”, first you have to let the moustache grow to the edge of the upper lip. Next, start cleansing your face with a razor set at 9 millimeters, blending the sides well, then focus only on the moustachewhich should not exceed the shape of the lips, from 6 millimeters to 2.

Article originally published in GQ Italy.