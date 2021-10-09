Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling enemy spies – Magazine

Netflix recently announced that the Coronavirus pandemic has brought millions of new subscribers and therefore finds itself in the happy position of being able to invest a lot of money in a movie full of stars. 200 million dollars to produce ‘The Gray Man’, espionage thriller starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling and which will be directed by the brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, which now in Hollywood have a big specific weight after the successes of ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ ​​and above all of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

The Gray Man, the movie

The plot is the adaptation of the novel of the same name written by the American Mark Greaney and published for the first time in 2009. It tells of a

former CIA operative, Court Gentry (played by Ryan Gosling), who reinvents himself as a hired gun after his identity as a spy is revealed. The film will tell the story of the deadly confrontation between Gentry and another CIA agent (Chris Evans), who intends to kill him and hunts him around the world.

According to what was declared by

Joe Russo, who is writing the script, “Those who loved ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ ​​will be able to watch us as we move into a more realistic and concrete world.”

The genre to which ‘The Gray Man’ belongs, namely that of the spy thriller, and the budget of two hundred million reveal the intention to shoot a very ambitious film, with numerous locations and action scenes: something that can only be achieved when there

Coronavirus pandemic he will have finished scourging the world. For this reason, there is still no mention of a start date for filming or of the time when it will be released in streaming (and perhaps even in theaters).

Netflix and the Russos are aiming for a new franchise

Not a small detail: the success of the first novel allowed Mark Greaney to

publish nine more and it is clear that the Russos and Netflix are aiming for a new film series (Netflix is ​​already trying to do the same with the announced sequel to ‘Tyler Rake’).

After all,

it is not the first time that there is talk of an adaptation of ‘The Gray Man’, in Hollywood, and previously there have been attempts to field an internal franchise. For example, Brad Pitt and James Gray tried it, and later Charlize Theron. Now the ball is in the hands of the Russo brothers, who seem able to finally bring former CIA agent Court Gentry to the screen.

