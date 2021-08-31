Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson in the Apple TV + movie “Ghosted”

Apple TV + will have a new film with two exceptional protagonists: Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson. We are talking about “Ghosted”.

As Deadline reports, Apple has acquired the rights to produce the film Ghosted. Among the protagonists there will be Chris Evans, which we have already seen in the Apple TV + series “Defending Jacob”, and Scarlett Johansson. The film is described as a romantic story of action and adventure and will be directed by Dexter Fletcher. Production will be entrusted to Skydance Studios.

As mentioned earlier, Chris Evans has already made his Apple TV + debut as the star of the Defending Jacob mini-series, available on Apple TV + since last year. Ghosted also marks Johansson’s second project with Apple, as the well-known actress has already signed up to star in the film “Bride”, which will be produced by Apple and A24.

At the moment there are no other details on this project, other than that Apple also wants to increase its efforts in the film industry, with original films starring great actors and big budgets. Other projects in the works include Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” with Leonardo DiCaprio ($ 200 million budget), “Emancipation” with Will Smith, the Christmas film “Spirited” with Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, and not only.

Later this year, the films “The Tragedy of Macbeth”, the sci-fi adventure “Finch” starring Tom Hanks and a filmed version of the Broadway musical “Come From Away” will be released on Apple TV +.

