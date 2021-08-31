Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson meet in the Apple movie

Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans Photo : Charlie Galley / Getty Images for Disney

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is pretty much the Hollywood equivalent of working as an elected official. You don’t have a private life or do what you want, you only serve the audience’s pleasure as an ambassador for the greatest film series in the world. Until you close your superhero suit, you are no longer an actor and not even a person, you are a hulk, a spider man or a happy hogan . If you make a movie in the middle of your MCU tenure, it won’t be the judgePortrayed by Robert Downey Jr., he is the judgePlayed by Tony Stark, clean-shaven for a reason. Once you’re out of the MCU, you can go back to living your life and doing whatever you want.

Loading... Advertisements

For two of the newest retired superstars in the MCU, that means disciple like two losers and do traditional business with no franchise. the acting (And also, for one of them, some litigation). We are talking about a film that is based on nothing and is not a sequel to anything. It is not even prefix to nothing. It’s just… a movie. The two acting fanatics we’re talking about are Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson, who are now both free from the pressures of the MCU—perhaps temporarily, for one of them – Which I finally managed to get back to acting. They are actors.

If it seems like we use a lot of words to say “Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans are making a new movie together”, we should make it clear that we don’t know much about the movie they are making. The Hollywood reporter He says is called ghost And it’s an “adventure film” in context Romance on stone for Apple with dead listBooks by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and rocket manDirected by Dexter Fletcher, but that’s all we know. Apparently Romance on stoneAdventure-style movies are the absolute novelty. Move over, superhero movies. Belong to the trash with cowboy movies and adult drama.