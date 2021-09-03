Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson reunited in Ghosted

Apple Studios has come up with a high-profile project that it will bring together Scarlett Johansson And Chris Evans. The title is Ghosted, a romantic action adventure to be directed by Dexter Fletcher. The screenplay is by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, the authors of the Deadpool and Zombieland films, and most recently of Escape from Spiderhead. The film will be directed by Dexter Fletcher, director of Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody, the latter replacing Bryan Singer. Evans, Wernick and Reese also appear among the producers along with Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. No details are known at the time of the film’s plot.

Scarlett Johansson in Wes Anderson’s film

Recall that recently Scarlett Johansson has joined the cast of Wes Anderson’s upcoming film, currently in production in Spain. The actress joins a group of real stars, currently made up of Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Adrian Brody, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, Rupert Friend and Tilda Swinton. The title and plot of the film are unknown, as well as the details of the character who will play Johansson. The actress previously voiced a role in Anderson’s 2018 stop-motion release Isle of Dogs. This will be the first time, however, that he will appear in front of the camera in one of his productions.

The latest film arrived at the cinema of Scarlett Johansson is Black Widow. We will soon see her again in Illumination and the animated sequel to Universal Sing 2 as Ash. The next appointment for Anderson is The French Dispatch, which premiered at Cannes. It will be released by Searchlight Pictures on October 22nd. To these, therefore, is also added Ghosted.

As for Chris Evans, in the month of March this year, a return in the role of Captain America was hypothesized. Kevin Feige, however, said that the rumors were totally unfounded, categorically ruling out the hypothesis.

What do you think of acting together again for Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson?