Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson together in an adventure film

They will star in “Ghosted”, a film to be directed by Dexter Fletcher

After being superheroes together for Marvel, Chris Evans And Scarlett Johansson they will come back to act together again and they will do it for a new adventure film entitled Ghosted .

The film will be directed by Dexter Fletcher, the same director who made Rocketman and who finished the planetary hit Bohemian Rhapsody. The script will be written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the same ones who have packaged two box office hits such as Deadpool And Zombieland.

The details of the plot of the film are not yet known, but the trade magazines speak of a romantic adventure, however, seasoned with lots of action. As reported for example The Hollywood Reporter the film could very much resemble a title like In pursuit of the green stone, 1984 adventure film starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner. The shooting start date is also unknown at the moment, even more so that Johansson has recently given birth to her second child.

Ghosted will be one of the next Apple film productions and is added to titles of a certain thickness such as Emancipation, slave drama starring Will Smith, Killers of the Flower Moon, the period thriller signed by Martin Scorsese with Leonardo DiCaprio, e Kitbag, Ridley Scott’s historical drama starring Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte and Jodie Comer as his wife Josephine.