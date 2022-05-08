Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson will work together for Apple TV

Digital Millennium

The movie “Project Artemis” will be the new production of Apple TV Plus where we will have Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans as protagonists, under the direction of Jason Bateman, the protagonist of the Netflix series “Ozarks”, being the most expensive movie on the streaming platform so far.

In accordance with dead line, Apple has given a budget of more than 100 million dollars to have Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans as protagonists, with a story that is still kept secret but it is believed that it could be about the space race.

So far, it has only been confirmed that “Project Artemis” will not be related to the book of “Artemis” by Andy Weir. Nevertheless, production has already drawn the attention of thousands of users due to the fame of the next protagonists and the recent success of the Apple distributor for “CODA”.

For his part, Chris Evans has shared his excitement at joining a new production with one of his colleagues and friends from the industry: Scarlett Johansson. Since after leaving Marvel, both actors have looked for new projects that challenge their acting abilities.

On the other hand, Scarlett Johansson is currently working on “girlfriend” a production that the actress stars in and also produces for the director Sebastián Lelio, its next premiere is expected.

Now, fans of Marvel and this pair of actors will be able to see them on screen again. Because the actors who played Captain America and Black Widow They will be embodying other roles while sharing the same charisma and chemistry in front of the cameras.

