Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson work together again, what is their new movie about?

James 11 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 60 Views

After their last collaboration together in Avengers: Endgame As the Captain America and Black WidowChris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have a new movie on the way, directed by actor Jason Bateman.

Chris and Scarlett have known each other for a long time, they first worked together on The Perfect Score (2004). Three years later they would return with The Nanny Diaries. From that moment these stars forged a great friendship. Then fate brought them together again. Marvel Studioswhere they screen-shared at six studio titles.

Topics

Source link

About James

Check Also

DJ Eelke Kleijn lands in Posadas to make us enjoy a night of pure electronic music, and your tickets are already at ComprasMisiones.com

Do you want to live a unique night of pure electronic music? Then this is …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved