Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson work together again, what is their new movie about?

After their last collaboration together in Avengers: Endgame As the Captain America and Black WidowChris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have a new movie on the way, directed by actor Jason Bateman.

Chris and Scarlett have known each other for a long time, they first worked together on The Perfect Score (2004). Three years later they would return with The Nanny Diaries. From that moment these stars forged a great friendship. Then fate brought them together again. Marvel Studioswhere they screen-shared at six studio titles.

Having completed their time in the world of Marvel superheroes, both have been exploring different projects such as the acclaimed Marriage Story for Scarlett or Knives Out suspense thriller with Daniel Craig who had Chris as one of its stars. Now fate brings these friends back together for the movie called Project Artemis.

As reported by the site dead line, Johansson and Evans join the animated film Project Artemiswhich has in the direction of the Ozark star, Jason Bateman. This story was left to AppleTV+who maintained a tough bid for get the rightsfor which had to pay $100 million dollars.

As for the film, there is not much information about it but it is said that Project Artemis is focused on one story focused against the Space Race.

This might not be the only movie Chris and Scarlett collaborate on. In 2020 it was announced that a new remake from the musical Little Shop of Horrors. Nor should we forget that ghostedthe movie of Dexter Fletcher has a Chris in the cast and in the beginning Scarlett was booked for the female lead, but due to scheduling problems the film had to be moved awayGiven this, Ana de Armas was hired.

leave us your message with your opinion or comment about some Serie, film or Program. What would you like to read about celebrities, films, series or platforms? Don’t forget to write to us contacto@quever.news!