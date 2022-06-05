Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson’s movie on Prime Video

The Marvel Cinematic Universe It has an important characteristic: each artist who passes through the franchise is propelled to stardom and achieves global fame. This is the case of Chris Evans Y Scarlett Johanssonwho despite having worked for years in the film industry, it was not until they joined Kevin Feige’s company that their popularity was boosted like never before.

However, it is not the only time that this duo loved by fans worked on screen. Long before he Captain America and Black Widow made their appearance from the hand of the avengers, Evans and Johansson had shared a film that is ideal to enjoy this weekend on streaming platforms. And you can find it in more than one subscription service: Prime Video, HBO Max or StarzPlay from today.

As it is called? diary of a nanny. From its title, it can be seen that it has nothing to do with Marvel Studios and that it shows the actors in a completely different tone than the one proposed by the superhero franchise. In addition, it presents a much younger version of each of them, since the premiere took place in 2007. If you consider yourself a lover of Chris and Scarlett’s work, you should definitely watch this comedy.

The film takes its bases from the homonymous novel, The Nanny Diarieswhich was written by Emma McLaughlin and Nicola Kraus, who also served as nannies in real life. The story features Annie Braddock, a 21-year-old New Yorker who just graduated from college and is still unclear on what she’s going to do with her life. It is just at that moment that she, almost by chance, saves a boy from being run over in a park.

The little boy’s family soon hires the young woman as a nanny. And although she initially thinks it will be easy, in reality Annie discovers that her job is extremely time-consuming and complicates her personal life. Especially now that she’s in love with her neighbor: Harvard Hottie. With Laura Linney, Nicholas Art, Paul Giamatti and Alicia Keys completing the cast, Diary of a Nanny is one of the ideal films if you want to see these actors in characters very different from those of the MCU.