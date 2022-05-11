Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson’s new movie

Scarlett Johansson: the best photos of the beginnings of a unique actress

Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans will team up again for the first time since Avengers: Endgame in an upcoming blockbuster on AppleTV+.

The protagonists of black widow Y Captain America will appear together in Project Artemiswhich Apple has secured through a $100 million deal.

At the moment not much is known about the plot, but according to dead linethe film is based on a script by Rose Gilroy (daughter of screenwriter and director Dan Gilroy -known for films such as Nightcrawler Y The Bourne Legacy– and the actress René Russo) and will be set in the space race.

Project Artemis It is directed by the protagonist of Ozarks Netflix’s Jason Bateman, who also executive produces alongside Johansson.

the protagonist of stories of a marriage and Evans were about to screen share again on ghosted, the upcoming romantic action movie from AppleTV+, also starring Adrien Brody and Tim Blake Nelson. However, Johansson had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts, and Evans’ co-star in daggers in the backAna de Armas took her place.

The actress who has played the role of Natasha Romanoff, whom we will soon see in the science fiction adventure set in the future by Wes Anderson entitled Asteroid Cityis also working on a mysterious project with Marvel as a producer.

“We are already working with Scarlett on another project unrelated to black widow of top secret of Marvel Studios with her as producer. It has truly been a pleasure working with someone of her caliber, from the epic training sessions to setting up the hallway fight at Iron Man 2going through the press tour around the world for Avengers: Endgame to partnering with you as a producer at black widow. Working with you, Scarlett, has truly been one of the most memorable and rewarding collaborations of my career,” Marvel boss Kevin Feige said in November of last year.

