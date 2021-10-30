Chris Evans and Selena Gomez the clue that could confirm the flirtation

Since the beginning of this month, an alleged flirtation between Selena Gomez And Chris Evans. The fans of the two have in fact noticed the clues that would lead to this confirmation. At first the actor followed the pop star on Instagram, immediately reciprocated, which jumped in the eyes of all because he has very few followers. Then a Selena Gomez fan account posted alleged photographic evidence, stating, “Chris Evans and Selena Gomez were seen leaving the same restaurant.” Unfortunately the magazine AND! News denied all of these clues, revealing that the photo of their secret date was actually taken outside a Pilates studio in Los Angeles in November 2017. The other alleged photos of the couple leaving a studio were also fake. In fact, Selena’s photo was from 2019, while Chris’s was in London from last year.

READ ALSO> Amber Heard amazes everyone: the new look for Aquaman 2 is on fire

Despite all these denials, the rumors continue, and a new clue seems to have emerged from the actor’s Instagram Stories, which would have rekindled the suspicions in the most hopeful fans who continue to search relentlessly in the social profiles of the two even the smallest traces that can confirm the liaison. Search and look for something eventually found it seems the evidence is in a recent one Instagram story the handsome Chris.

@ girlgangz773 Is that Selena ?! @Selena Gomez ## selenagomez ## chrisevans ## fyp ## datingrumors ## PradaBucketChallenge ♬ what the fuck was that – champagnemami

READ ALSO> Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik broke up: the words of the model

In the short clip entitled “Activities on a rainy day”, the star plays the piano, nothing more innocent. But nothing escapes the watchful eye of the followers, and in fact some of them have noticed that you see the reflex of a brunette woman in the lower left corner of the video. This clue has led some to believe that Selena Gomez is the very woman in that reflection.

Chris Evans and Selena Gomez: unmasked by a story on social media

Neither of them has made any statements about this gossip, nor about their love lives. But for the record we must remember that Selena Gomez herself previously, in an interview released in 2015, during the Watch What Happens Live she had stated that the actor is one of her own celebrity crush: “Isn’t that cute? Is very cute”. Incidentally, the last person to say such a thing was Tom Holland on Zendaya and we all know how it turned out. So there can be hope for the couple that together, we have no doubt it would be beautiful.