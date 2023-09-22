Chris Evans apologizes for his last film: “We could have done better”

day to day, Chris Evans He has proposed to start a little less work. This was revealed in a recent interview gq, where he also agreed Quentin Tarantino Regarding a concern of yours Miracle: That people go to see his films because of the characters, not because of the stars involved. However, things went much further, with Evans freely musing on how intense 2023 was. After all, he still has two films to release this year.

business of painwith emily bluntcomes 27 October To NetflixWhile Christmas Comedy the red onewith Dwayne JohnsonWill do the same at the end of December amazon prime video, These titles, along with the anime scott pilgrim While he’s returned to voice acting, he’s left behind a film that appears to be a bit traumatic for Evans: Evil spirit, A spy comedy directed by dexter fletcher who came apple tv+ With claims of joint presence of Evans and Ana de Armas, after appearing for the first time dagger in the back,

However, the amount of on-screen beauty it inspired impressed neither critics nor audiences. The reviews were devastating, and Evil spirit barely reached 26% of positive votes in rotten Tomatoes, Evans is aware of all this, and stands Evil spirit Like a movie that helped him grow somehow. Also asked questions from the audience about the current situation. Evans says ghosting is a type of film “Maybe we can’t see much anymore”, “The question is whether the public passed or not These types of movies.





Evans had this suspicion before the film was released streaming, And skepticism remained even after it appeared in the Apple TV+ catalog. “However, technically I think we have done well in terms of audience critics didn’t like it, Since audience ratings were nothing to write home about, Evans assumed Evil spirit Maybe he wasn’t very good. “So it’s more the film’s fault than the public’s appetite. If done correctly, appetite remains. we could do better,

we’ll see if business of pain And the red one They come in a little more to the side. Whatever happens, former interpreter captain America He is determined to take things easy from now on.

